Broken party can’t fulfill its promises
The Republican Party is broken. Here we are one week into a new session before the majority party can agree on a leader.
As long as they were fighting among each other, the people’s business wasn’t being done. The government wasn’t working. This put our country at risk all around the world.
Other countries are watching us and we are supposed to be the best country in the world. Not if we can’t get our government running and do what was promised us.
If you can’t decide on your leader, how will you, as a party, be able to conduct the day-to-day work that helps those who put you in that seat? I see a future full of constant bickering back and forth within the Republican Party, and “we the people” will be the losers.
Republicans will be fired if they don’t move forward and actually do their real work.
Laurie Butts
Columbia City
Embarrassments have been numerous
Republican Kevin McCarthy has been an embarrassment to the workings of the U.S. government for years. A suck-up to Donald Trump now attempting to serve his misguided baloney to the newly forming U.S. House. While still under the leadership of Nancy Pelosi, the House voted to boost military spending and designate $45 billion in assistance to Ukraine. Even the old curmudgeon Mitch McConnell voiced his support. McCarthy vehemently objected.
Where do bozos like McCarthy come from anyway?
Thomas E. Sagendorf
Marblehead, Ohio
Formerly of Hamilton
McCarthy’s ambition proves costly for nation
As the first order of business of a new Congress, the election of a speaker is necessary to begin the workings of the House. Without this initial selection, government is at a standstill.
This time-honored procedure usually results in the majority party uniting behind one individual to articulate its vision and goals for the nation and to reward party loyalists with chairmanships of plum committees and all other necessary means of achieving the tasks promised during electioneering. Stirring words match the high drama of the campaigns and justify the treasure expended in time, money and effort.
But this year, the race for the speaker’s gavel quickly deteriorated into farce. Rather than approaching this new Congress with strength and resolve, Kevin McCarthy was reduced to the lowest forms of horse trading and deal-making to garner the necessary support of his own party. The chaos necessitated by the 15 votes by the Republican caucus offers little confidence that this seriously dysfunctional collection of election deniers, historically challenged and self-serving pseudo-patriots will do more harm than good.
Offering thanks for the assistance of the twice-impeached former president and his vocal minority, McCarthy has acknowledged that he is determined as well as obligated to rehash the lies and unproven accusations that have contaminated the body politic. One man’s long-stated ambition is the defining image of this Congress today. Only history will determine its true cost.
John May
Fort Wayne