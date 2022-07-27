Let’s take another look at making coal clean
I know that I am old and I know that I am a very stubborn (determined?) individual.
But I also know that I have spent my engineering career working in technology and have witnessed, firsthand, the results and benefits of that technology.
When the technology is in use every day that makes the exhaust from a heavy-duty diesel engine so clean that a white handkerchief can be placed over the tailpipe of an 18-wheeler truck and the handkerchief does not show any trace of black, why can’t the technology be developed to make coal-burning electric generation just as clean?
If the technology exists but is deemed too expensive, then it is time to take another look.
With the price of natural gas, propane and oil increasing over time, and with Europe being threatened with losing its natural gas supply from Russia, it just seems as though an opportunity is being missed.
There is such an abundance of coal in the U.S. that I think another look should be given to coal. I’m not talking about increased carbon emissions; clean up the coal exhaust and use an abundant energy supply.
California is outlawing the use of natural gas in new home appliances. Electric vehicles are becoming more common and have to have electricity generated somehow at, hopefully, an affordable price for recharging the batteries.
Why not take another look at coal and develop the technology, as was done in diesel engines, to make the abundant coal a clean-burning resource?
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
Crawford’s leadership style worth emulating
In his quiet and respectful way, John Crawford was most influential in accomplishing much for the community. More should emulate his visionary style.
Richard N. Avdul
Fort Wayne
Bus drivers, op-ed writers all deserve thanks
Thank you to Citilink staff members.
All the drivers are professional and courteous, and the schedulers are very patient with me when I make an error or forget a reservation. I am very grateful for this service.
I gave up driving in 2021, and now I have the opportunity for transportation six days a week. It’s a joy to be able to look at the scenery instead of driving. Plus it is much more cost effective.
Thank you to Sean Collentine (“Get a second opinion on jail issues,” July 20) for his thoughtful, fact-based opinions. He illustrates many prudent alternatives to the Allen County Commissioners to building a new jail.
Jail planning needs to be done by firms that do not have a vested interest in the project. It is time to publicize the costs of current practices such as not following diabetic diets, charging extra money for phone calls and cash bail, to mention a few issues.
Collentine suggests reducing jail overcrowding by doing a jail population census monitored by Superior Court judges to determine who is in jail and for what length of time.
Thanks also to Amanda Tokos (“All for one/School boards must remember they have the same interest as parents — the children,” July 20).
Joni Weber
Fort Wayne
Kindness at Chestnut Kroger
I would like to say thank you to the young lady who paid for my purchase at Chestnut Kroger. What a wonderful gesture, it made my day.
I will certainly pay it forward.
Charles Hire
Fort Wayne