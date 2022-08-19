Faith communities uplift Alzheimer patients, aides
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. It kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
This disease has a huge impact on not just the person with the diagnosis but also on their family and caregiver(s). The potentially long duration as well as 24/7 care often lead to increased stress and caregiver burnout. A caregiver provides the best care when they are rested and supported.
Social withdrawal is a sign of caregiver stress; leaning into supportive communities is a way to alleviate caregiver burden.
Faith communities can provide support during a trying life event in a holistic manner. With that being said, a recent community forum revealed that not many caregivers are leaning into their faith communities for support when there is an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis. Although 100% of faith leaders who participated reported wanting to help and support this population, faith leaders stated that congregants often disappear over the course of the disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association is looking to work with faith leaders in northeast Indiana to provide safe spaces for those participating in faith activities in all walks of life, including (and most importantly) if there is an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis.
During September, the Alzheimer’s Association is asking faith communities to pick a day of worship and use this day as an Alzheimer’s awareness event.
Members of faith communities can wear purple, light candles to honor the memory of loved ones lost to this disease and celebrate those living with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and disburse educational material. Bringing the conversation to congregants about how to age in a faith community is one way we can ensure faith communities can create an environment where seniors share their diagnoses and struggles as opposed to hiding. A free toolkit with supplies will be given to any faith community wanting to participate; email macattell@alz.org.
Maggie Cattell
Senior program manager for north/northeast Indiana
Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association
Rhetorical question
When will President Joe Biden stop insulting the intelligence of the American people?
Kim Babcock
Huntertown
Document handling strictly regulated
After listening to misinformation about classified documents and the Espionage Act on certain news outlets, I’d like to point out that U.S. Code on gathering, transmitting or losing defense information makes no mention of classified documents (it says any document): “Whoever, being entrusted with or having lawful possession or control of any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, note, or information, relating to the national defense, (1) through gross negligence permits the same to be removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of his trust, or to be lost, stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, or – etc.”
Mar-a-Lago is not a sensitive compartmentalized information facility. I’ve worked in a SCIF (see “removed from its proper place”), and I’d like to see any Donald Trump supporter (such as Jim Banks) argue that putting our national security at risk is harmless because Trump waved his hands over top secret documents and said “unclassified.” He can’t wave his hands over arsenic and make it harmless either.
I think Banks’ opponent, Gary Snyder, understands that.
Richard Kenefic
Roanoke