Caregiver bonding offers vital support
Michael L. Noll’s letter, “Dementia’s toll a burden on loved ones, too (April 11),” shared his story of no longer being able to give his wife the care she needed during this period called “the long goodbye.” His suggestions on how best to relate to her were spot on: be patient and never disagree. The other suggestion was to ask for help by joining a support group.
I facilitated a support group and know the benefits of bonding that takes place among members when they share the story of their caregiver journey. The connection between caregiver and loved one can never be replaced, but this support and socialization one receives from others is also irreplaceable.
John Homrig
Fort Wayne
Society must rein in reckless shooters
It’s too bad a small group gets their choices voted in and laws passed.
In a recent week, four people doing no wrong were shot.
A young Black boy knocked on the wrong door looking for his brothers. The white man didn’t ask what can I help you with. Gun in hand, he shot him through the glass window in his head and arm.
A young girl who was getting back her basketball that went into a yard got shot.
A lady pulls into a wrong driveway and gets shot. And a cheerleader happens to get in the wrong car and gets shot.
What’s wrong with these people?
I don’t think any of these people looked like criminals. And with all the other shootings, it’s sad.
Anybody doing such a shooting should get the death penalty.
We are protecting the bad guys. Protect the people.
I have no problem with the police shooting when they get there. Take them out. Save the people.
Melvin Wietfeldt
Columbia City
Gas price fluctuations tell story on Biden
On April 12, President Joe Biden put out a statement that said “Today’s report shows continued progress in our fight against inflation with the 12-month rate at the lowest since May 2021.” He goes on to say “inflation has now fallen by 45% from its summer peak” and “gas prices are down more than $1.40 from the summer.” According to their statistics, inflation increased 5% from March 2022 to March 2023.
What world is he living in?
I just returned from grocery shopping (Kroger) and can tell you, in the real world and in my estimation, food costs have gone up overall much more than that – more like 50% to 200% in the past two years. I used to get a dozen eggs for a dollar or less; today it was $2.98. Almost all name-brand prices have gone through the roof. People can only afford to buy sale, markdown or store-brand items.
In December 2020, a month before Biden took office, the average price of a gallon of gas was $2.28; in January 2022, it had risen to $3.41 thanks to Biden’s limits on drilling and shutting down work on the Keystone pipeline. In June 2022, gas reached a high of $5.03 a gallon. Three months later, as the price dropped to $3.81 a gallon, Biden was on the air bragging about how much gas prices had fallen as if he was only responsible for the drop in price, not the price hikes. Since then, gas has fluctuated between $3.33 and about $3.60.
I guess gas prices won’t matter much anymore since we won’t need it after 2032, since all cars sold will be electric. Good luck with that.
Dwight Johnson
Fort Wayne
Useful advice
Here’s some advice if you want people to read your letter to the editor: Keep it short!
Jim Cox
Van Wert