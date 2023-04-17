Aging population requires caregivers
Recent headlines about the labor shortage and layoffs across consumer and tech industries have received a lot of attention. But there is one labor crisis that is going unseen: a lack of professional caregivers for older adults.
Across the country, nearly 71 million baby boomers are entering the stage of life when they will need some assistance. By 2030, the last baby boomers will turn 65 years old. According to AARP, nearly 90% of adults older than 65 would prefer to remain at home as they age, and home is often the safest place for them to be.
To make this possible, the home care industry will need to grow the workforce by 30%.
That means the caregiving industry, which has one of the largest employment gaps, will require more than 1 million new care professionals by the end of the decade. Here in our community, we are hiring 20 professional caregivers, but that will only begin to support the expected 26% growth in the local older demographic by 2030.
There is no question about the value and respect a career in caregiving provides. In a recent survey by Home Instead Inc., 92% of the respondents call in-home care providers for older adults essential. In fact, three-fourths of those responding see in-home care providers of older adults as very essential, even more so than child care providers.
Kevin Neebes
Fort Wayne
Invert tax structure for better investment
Having just finished my taxes, I have the following thoughts and wonder if I am the “Lone Ranger.”
About 10 times more of my taxes went to the federal government than the state. And much more to state than local.
I love Fort Wayne. My biggest concerns are safety/security, infrastructure, quality of life (educational, recreational, social), health care and spiritual possibilities. All of these are local.
Our tax system is inverted and bureaucratic. I would prefer the majority of my tax money be spent locally as opposed to funding the government.
I think that would increase accountability and maybe diminish the “nest feathering” and pork that happens in D.C.
A potential benefit of inverting our tax structure would be for people to feel more control ... and have “more skin in the game.”
I am sure this would be a major undertaking, and the mechanics are way past me. Does anyone else feel this way?
John Lovell
Fort Wayne
No limitations placed on imprisoned president
Stefanie Lindquist (“Nation ill-equipped to handle jailed leader,” April 1) provided a profound study of Article II of the U.S. Constitution.
Long story short, the Constitution does not require that the president be free from indictment, conviction or prison if elected. Furthermore, it follows that a person under indictment or in prison may run and may even serve as president if elected. If the outcome for an ex-president being indicted and found guilty comes to fruition, this will only solidify his supporters and could very well be enough to win the 2024 election.
While the article highlighted how difficult it would be for a sitting president to carry out his duties while in jail, I can see members of Congress and the Supreme Court having to uphold the Constitution by prohibiting any additional qualifications from being imposed by any means, including imprisonment for a duly-elected president in 2024.
Kevin Cismowski
Fort Wayne
Election deadline
Letters related to the May 2 primary must be received by noon Monday to be considered for publication.