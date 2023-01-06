Ardmore extension offers caution for new jail site
After reading the front-page article mentioning “commissioners ... plan ... a large mound” at the new jail site (Dec. 28), it brought to mind the large mound contiguous to my home.
During the widening of Ardmore Avenue between West Jefferson Boulevard and Taylor Street, the plan was a dirt mound for noise reduction, etc. I was concerned about rainwater runoff, as mine is the first house west of Ardmore. I spoke with the project manager on a darn near weekly basis, and she assured me a swale would be dug to channel the water south, away from my home.
The ribbon was cut, the roadway was blessed, the rain came and my dry basement got wet. Fast forward a couple of years and a rainstorm or two followed by phone calls, a dozer and a digger showed up and a proper swale was dug.
Bruce W. Mueller
Fort Wayne
Senator’s decrying of hoarding hollow
“I leave you with this: With high asset balances and the significant number of unrestricted operational days, are our nonprofit hospitals hoarding cash or maintaining an emergency reserve?” – District 19 Sen. Travis Holdman, The Journal Gazette, Dec. 23
The same can be said for Holdman and the Republican tax hoarders he serves with. Please spare us the concern for this practice. Holdman has helped enable it to the extent the state Constitution kicked in for the refund he so graciously wants us to believe is a bountiful gift from the ruling Republican Party.
Holdman states the recommendation from the Governor’s Public Health Commission of $240 million to improve our horrid public health system.
Here’s a novel idea: universal health care. Here’s a more probable solution: Instead of hoarding tax dollars like a nonprofit hospital, allocate that money to improve our public health care system from the billions hoarded as stewards of tax dollars.
I applaud the effort to look into the hoarding and complete disregard for customers Parkview and other ”nonprofit” hospitals have. Instead of looking at hoarding for which this supermajority is guilty of as well, look at the conflict of doctor-owned hospitals, hospital-owned insurance and the revolving door of money finagling that goes on between these ownerships. That is how to stop hoarding.
If Holdman expects Parkview not to hoard, he must look in the mirror. Walk the talk and fully fund the needs of our state, not the hoards of a gerrymandered supermajority bank account we have now.
Joyce Bentz
Huntington
Purdue players only follow coach’s example
A recent letter writer criticized Purdue football players for leaving the team prior to the Citrus Bowl.
The writer specifically criticized their allegiance to their team and alma mater and suggested they put their own agendas ahead of their team members.
Gee, I guess they didn’t have a football coach who was a role model in encouraging better decisions!
Coach Jeff Brohm departed for a new job at his alma mater, leaving his Purdue football team in the lurch for the Citrus Bowl. He followed his own agenda – bigger pay, more prestige.
Players cannot be expected to give their all and more when their leaders in the athletic department and the NCAA administration don’t.
Coaches should not be allowed to depart one job for another prior to the end of a season unless they have been fired. It’s about responsibility and commitment at all levels.
Patti Van Leuven
Albion