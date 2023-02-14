Contributions to society deserve celebration daily
As I age, I have come to realize that sometimes society places limitations on relevant issues. February is “Black History Month,” March is “Women’s History Month” and the list goes on and on.
While it’s wonderful for society to celebrate notable personalities of the past and present; why should their achievements stop being celebrated when the month is over?
Similarly, ordinary people make great societal strides in neighborhoods, schools, churches and businesses daily. Let’s teach our children to respect and value all inspiring individuals, no matter their race, creed, gender or sexual orientation.
History is always evolving and changing. Let’s celebrate those making a great difference every day, not just for a month annually.
De’Onte Brewer
Fort Wayne
True leaders look inward in seeking solutions
I have been surprised to see almost no letters concerning the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. If no public response is because we now consider this “the norm,” it just gives emphasis as to how systemic this problem truly is.
As much as it pains me, I must somewhat agree with Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, who does not think “passing more laws” will make any difference to policing.
I somewhat agree based upon a book I read years ago. Note the following quotes from M. Scott Peck’s “People of the Lie: The Hope for Healing Human Evil (1983)”: “I am thoroughly convinced that much of the evil of our time is related to specialization and that we desperately need to develop an attitude of suspicious caution to it.” “There are three general principles regarding specialized groups. First, the specialized group inevitably develops a group character that is self-reinforcing. Second, specialized groups are therefore particularly prone to narcissism – that is, to experiencing themselves as uniquely right and superior in relation to other homogeneous groups. Finally, the society at large employs specific types of people to perform its specialized roles – as, for instance, it employs aggressive, conventional men to perform its police functions.”
Peck describes a fundamental problem with the very fabric of our social structure that needs to be forcefully confronted. As a citizen, I can vote; I can support/participate in peaceful protests; I can contribute to organizations that promote equality, caring and support for all people – and I do. But I am not sure how effective all that really is in overcoming the predatory nature embedded in the American psyche.
I challenge those in national leadership positions to confront this systemic poison.
True leadership (as described by Jim Collins in his book “Good to Great”) says that when things go terribly wrong, the leader looks in his/her mirror to find both the source of the problem and the solutions. If you truly love America, you strive to solve its many-faceted issues. You work to fundamentally change the broken system so it aligns with the foundational philosophy. Real political leadership would model that for us and might possibly change the current social mindset about policing.
Ron Flickinger
Fort Wayne
End of Sunday publication is hitting many hard
We have been residents of Fort Wayne for a little over three years and have enjoyed The Journal Gazette every morning. That you are no longer going to publish on Sundays is a travesty. We are retired and can enjoy the paper daily, but there are many who cannot enjoy it on a daily basis but can do so on the weekends. It is a relaxing time to read leisurely on the weekend days.
I believe it would behoove you to reconsider this move.
Andrea Updike
Fort Wayne