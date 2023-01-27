Chambers has shown her value to citizens
Fort Wayne is so fortunate to have City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers representing us. Her focus has been on the needs of our city, like affordable housing and economic revitalization.
We are happy that she is running for reelection in 2023 for councilwoman at large, fortunate to have her continue working on behalf of all citizens of Fort Wayne. We urge all voters to join us in supporting Michelle Chambers’ reelection.
Harriet Miller and Monica Wehrle
Fort Wayne
Banks’ finances evidence of need for change
According to available government sources, our representative, Jim Banks, had a net worth of $400,000 in 2018. Fast forward to 2022, and his net worth had grown to $3.5 million.
With a salary of $174,000 per year over four years, where did the extra millions come from? My investments did not even come close to what Banks has reaped over those four years. Either he has the world’s greatest investment adviser or he knew beforehand where to invest his money.
Congress is notorious for receiving inside information because of the committees that they sit on, conversations with lobbyists or backroom chatter. They can make investments before new financial information is released to the public. Should this be legal? Congress will never investigate this practice because they don’t want to bite the hand that feeds them, but is it ethical? Ego and greed are the perfect ingredients for dishonesty.
This has been going on for years with both parties, but Banks comes off as a squeaky-clean choir boy whenever he is interviewed.
Now Banks wants to start an anti-woke caucus in Congress. Is he afraid the voters will “wake up” and see that politicians are as crooked as a dog’s hind leg?
It’s time to understand that politics is not about helping anyone but the politicians. They serve for the power and money, not to help the average American. It is up to the voters to change the system or be willing to succumb to the whims of unscrupulous politicians every day of their lives.
It’s your choice to vote for politicians who favor term limits and accountability for unrealistic returns on their investments or to let them keep deceiving the American people. Are you going to stand up and vote for what’s right, or are you going to be content and wait for the inevitable push from Congress to strip us of some of our financial freedoms, like cuts to Social Security and Medicare?
Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
D.R. Murphy
Fort Wayne
Ethnic restaurants available for all tastes
A response to Jacqui Emberton (Letters, Jan. 21) regarding ethnic restaurants in Fort Wayne:
Think outside the box. Fort Wayne has some great Thai restaurants. And don’t pass up the opportunity to enjoy some eats at the local Middle Eastern restaurants. You won’t be sorry.
Cindy Boggs
Rome City
Sunday JG presence will be much missed
Say it isn’t so, JG. No more Sunday paper? Noooooo!
I’m one who wants to “feel” what I’m reading ... newspaper, books, etc. – not a Kindle or online paper.
It makes me sad. But I understand. Maybe if newspapers could use hemp instead, it could cut costs.
Thanks for all the past Sundays.
Ann McGaw
Fort Wayne