Chambers has shown her value to citizens
Fort Wayne is so fortunate to have City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers representing us. Her focus has been on the needs of our city, like affordable housing and economic revitalization.
We are happy that she is running for reelection in 2023 for councilwoman at large, fortunate to have her continue working on behalf of all citizens of Fort Wayne. We urge all voters to join us in supporting Michelle Chambers’ reelection.
Harriet Miller and Monica Wehrle
Fort Wayne
Ethnic restaurants available for all tastes
A response to Jacqui Emberton (Letters, Jan. 21) regarding ethnic restaurants in Fort Wayne:
Think outside the box. Fort Wayne has some great Thai restaurants. And don’t pass up the opportunity to enjoy some eats at the local Middle Eastern restaurants. You won’t be sorry.
Cindy Boggs
Rome City
Sunday JG presence will be much missed
Say it isn’t so, JG. No more Sunday paper? Noooooo!
I’m one who wants to “feel” what I’m reading ... newspaper, books, etc. – not a Kindle or online paper.
It makes me sad. But I understand. Maybe if newspapers could use hemp instead, it could cut costs.
Thanks for all the past Sundays.
Ann McGaw
Fort Wayne