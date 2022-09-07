Student, credit card debt are equally avoidable
Since when is it OK to default on loans, taxes and credit card debt?
President Joe Biden just signed a $300 billion bill to pay off college loans, which he thinks will buy Democratic votes in the midterm elections and will eventually be paid for by taxpayers. This is a slap in the face to all responsible students who have struggled to do the right thing by paying off their student loans.
I am also appalled by the numerous TV ads from law firms and other businesses to help people settle their unpaid taxes and credit card bills. There is no excuse for running up a credit card bill knowing that you’ll be unable to pay your debt.
If you can’t afford it, don’t buy it.
Dwight Johnson
Fort Wayne
New board members can complete NACS renewal
Before the onset of COVID, Northwest Allen Schools stopped allowing parents the opportunity of having lunch with their children. This lack of parental access went mostly unnoticed as the pandemic swept through, causing a multitude of other more pressing issues. It’s now time to revisit the reason(s) for the denial of something as simple as a lunch with your child.
Parents across districts are no longer willing to take a back seat to baseless decisions being made by administrators. They once trusted their school officials, but the past two years have opened their eyes to the lack of transparency within the system. Opening the schools to parental visitation fosters openness and trust that has been damaged or lost. This damage of trust was perpetuated by the previous administration and some members of the current school board.
Public officials answer to the public. They serve the public, parents and the people who fund the district.
The lack of leadership from the administration and especially the school board was undeniable and unacceptable. Opening the schools back up to full parental access can bring our district back to or greater than it was. I have great hope that our new superintendent can lead from the front in an open, honest, transparent manner. A change in superintendent was the right decision for a renewal of the district. A change in school board members necessitates the completion of that renewal.
Jess Hopkins
NACS school board candidate
Fort Wayne
Misleading cartoon
Editorial cartoonist Gregg Bender owes an apology to Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters for his cheap shot cartoon of Aug. 31. And so does the editorial page editor for allowing the cartoon to be published.
The grossly distorted cartoon depicts Peters playing a shell game, hiding multiple sites for the proposed Allen County jail. The public certainly has been challenged by news coverage of this complex matter, trying to understand why a new jail is needed, or indeed whether it’s needed at all, and who is responsible for the situation in the first place. The existing jail is owned by Allen County and is run by the sheriff. Peters is only one of three Allen County commissioners. Bender mischaracterizes Peters as deliberately and personally confusing the public on the site issue.
There is plenty of blame to assign on how this mess arose in the first place, involving the state and local authorities. Devan Filchak’s article on Aug. 27 was a good summary of some of these issues.
John Moore
Fort Wayne