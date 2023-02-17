Public schools deserve better from lawmakers
I ask Sen. Andy Zay to make needed changes encouraged by Huntington teachers to Senate Bill 486 to ensure optimal working conditions.
Teachers are the most important piece of education. When they are constantly under scrutiny and expected to maintain standards that are not attainable, and underpaid, harsh working conditions are created. Over decades, their jobs have progressively gotten more difficult. This and past administrations have short-changed public education to the point that Indiana has declined to 42nd of the 50 states.
Zay stated that he is working on “capturing” Medicaid dollars. Why? Indiana has billions in surplus yet public education is grossly underfunded while private schools are receiving even more public funding. Why is Medicaid a target when CHOICE schools do not provide Medicaid reimbursable services?
If improving public education is truly the goal, doing the same things over and over expecting a better result is not accomplishing that goal. Indiana has billions in surplus, yet hundreds of millions of public-school dollars have been stripped from budgets and given to non-public schools. There are unsettled lawsuits surrounding accountability for tax money and student rolls with CHOICE schools.
Indiana experiences some of the lowest wages in the nation for teachers and is continually falling further behind in quality public education. Students are assured free and appropriate public education, mandated by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. You can assure quality education by fully funding public schools and maintaining working conditions that ensure the best learning environment for our public-school students as laid out by teachers.
As a voter, I would like to see more accountability for CHOICE schools and that they operate on an equal playing field with public schools. Private education is choice, not a right to be funded by public money. Public school teachers deserve the best working conditions to see that our students excel.
The state is failing in its obligation to provide a quality public education.
Joyce Bentz
Huntington
No storm yet compares to Blizzard of ’78
A recent article compared the storm of this year with the storm of 1978 by quoting the snowfall depth. The two were not even close to the same. Perhaps the record for ’78 was taken from the airport or some miles away. But I have known rain to be different just across the street.
In ’78, I lived in the southeast part of Fort Wayne. My house had shades over all the outside windows. The snow was about six inches from the shades, not letting much light into the house. We needed milk, so I walked as near the center of the road as I could figure it to be. I noticed a dark spot toward the edge of the street and went over to investigate. I was looking down into the windshield of an automobile. I did get milk. The last one. Shelves were empty and only one employee working.
After arriving home, I dug a trench to the street, thinking it would be helpful in case of an emergency. The news suggested cleaning the ice from gutters to help prevent water from getting into the house when the melt came. I stood on top of the snow and cleaned the ice out all the way around the house.
Finally they got around to cleaning our street. Normal methods would not work. They brought a loader in and loaded the snow into trucks and hauled it away.
Several of the men, after getting their drives clean, joined together cleaning others, starting with the ones with health problems who could not do their own.
Ray L. Hamrick
Fort Wayne