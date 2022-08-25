Cheney, like Murrow, sounds warning to nation
In the winter of 1954, my preschool self would have been unable to realize the significance or magnitude of broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow’s remarks about Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s recklessness with the truth, his ugly attacks on his critics and his steady contribution to a climate of fear and repression.
At the end of his now-famous televised remarks, Murrow said, “… This is no time for men who oppose Senator McCarthy’s methods to keep silent, or for those who approve. ... We proclaim ourselves, as indeed we are, the defenders of freedom, ... but we cannot defend freedom abroad by deserting it at home. The actions of the junior senator from Wisconsin have caused alarm and dismay amongst our allies abroad, and given considerable comfort to our enemies. And whose fault is that? Not really his. He didn’t create this situation of fear; he merely exploited it – and rather successfully. Cassius was right: ‘The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.’ ”
Now, my retired self is fully aware of the significance and magnitude of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s remarks on some of Donald Trump’s dubious words and deeds.
On the eve of her removal by GOP colleagues as House Republican Conference chair, Cheney said in part, “Today we face a threat America has never seen before. A former president, who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence. Millions of Americans have been misled by the former president. They have heard only his words, but not the truth, as he continues to undermine our democratic process … The election is over. That is the rule of law. That is our constitutional process. Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution.”
Like Murrow, Cheney speaks the truth about a powerful political figure turned private citizen who regularly crosses the line at democracy’s expense. And while Cheney’s short-term reward has been to be voted out of office, McCarthyism and now Trumpism will never fare well in the historical sweep of time.
That is, if we heed Shakespeare’s advice. We must remember this when it comes time to vote.
Greg Slyford
Fort Wayne
Education, not turnout, will revive electoral fortunes
Ron Flickinger’s Aug. 18 opinion piece regarding the state of our country opines that if more people voted, our nation’s democracy would stop backsliding. He laments that only 50% of Hoosiers voted during the decade of 2010 to 2020.
It seems to me that 50% gives us a very accurate picture of our citizens’ wants and desires. Would increasing the voting turnout to 90% change the outcome of an election? I don’t believe any statistician would expect a different outcome.
Flickinger seems to believe that there is a great reservoir of voters who will vote in a way that will save our country. Ironically, he quotes a neighbor of mine who votes for politicians I think are unfit to serve. When he and I vote, it increases the percentage who voted, but has no effect on the outcome.
An acquaintance of mine is a recent graduate of a Fort Wayne high school. He has no idea what a senator or a representative does. He has no idea how Marxism differs from capitalism.
The inadequate education of millions of our citizens is the problem, not the turnout at the polls.
Larry Wheeler
Spencerville