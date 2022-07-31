Child care concerns cause unnecessary stress
My mom had me trained by the Red Cross to be a babysitter when I was 12 years old. I learned to change cloth diapers and warm up bottles.
I had work whenever I needed it because people wanted families and/or they wanted passion. My mom was a babysitter herself. She ran an affordable child care in our home. My mom was so generous with snacks and art projects for the kids that my dad had to curb her habits. At times, they were practically running a charity.
One of my mom’s long-term clients was the daughter of one of the wealthiest businessmen in Fort Wayne history, who did much for our city. Even then, his daughter took her kids to my mom because the child care at his business was expensive. Because my mom dedicated her life to this work, I am at once sympathetic and defensive toward parents who need child care.
Toward the end of my babysitting career, I worked for a middle-class family who paid me well and told me they wanted me to have a life. I was working toward a degree so I could have health insurance, a 401k, and be self-reliant until the day I die.
What are we going to do as a community so that child care is not a complete stress to parents and simultaneously provides a living wage to the caregivers who watch over the most precious parts of our lives?
Amanda Beard
Fort Wayne
Strangers’ kindness welcomed by fatigued TRF visitor
On July 14, my husband and I were downtown at Three Rivers Festival’s Junk Food Alley. He got awfully tired and hot, so we decided to sit down and rest on some benches. There we met some special young women, Jewel and Page.
They not only got him water but then walked us to our car to make sure we got there safely.
It is so refreshing in this day and age to see such wonderful and caring young people. Thank you again, Jewel and Page.
Rose Gerardot
Fort Wayne
Candidates must agree on a basic set of facts
Our democratic system of government works best when everyone is operating from the same basic set of facts. Unfortunately, though, partisan “news” outlets and online misinformation campaigns have led to significant misunderstandings of the events surrounding our elections in 2020.
So I think we need to get all of our local candidates, especially the ones running for federal office, on the record when it comes to two basic questions:
1) Was Joe Biden legitimately elected on Nov. 3, 2020, in a free and fair election?
2) Regarding the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, would you agree with the Republican National Committee that those were “legitimate political discourse” or were they a violent insurrection aimed at preventing the peaceful transfer of power?
We can’t have a democratic system of government if we can’t agree on these basic facts, so I hope editors and journalists will ask these questions of the candidates this year and press them for specifics if they try to dodge in their responses.
Larry Scheiman
Fort Wayne
Writer’s ‘Propaganda playbook’ retains relevance today
Recently, while searching through my computer, I found a lost copy of an op-ed headlined “Propaganda playbook,” written by Joe Woehnker and published in The Journal Gazette on April 24, 2020.
I spent 26 months in Germany, mainly in the Munich area just outside of Dachau, and saw the results of Adolf Hitler’s lies. I really believe Woehn-ker’s article needs to be printed again as too many people do not understand the problems we are now facing, caused by much false info coming out, proffered as facts over and over loudly.
Marlin Culy
New Haven