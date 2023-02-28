Most parents still choose a public education
Most of us remember “that” teacher who inspired and touched our lives.
Growing up in Indiana, I felt encouraged and supported by many of my public school teachers, not only academically, but as an individual and member of my community. This made a tremendous difference for me after losing my father at a young age. My education here changed the course of my life and influenced my decision to do the same for other children.
Today, more than 90% of Hoosier families choose public schools for their children. Knowing public schools are the heart of our communities, they invested in their children’s academic and social success. Parents may also make this choice because they are assured their child will learn from well-trained educators who strive to stay on top of the most updated practices and research. Hopefully, they make this choice because they know public schools serve all children and provide them the opportunity to learn how to live among all people of a society.
Public education is not perfect, but it contributes to a healthy, harmonious and civil society as our children navigate their paths together. This week is Public Schools Week. Please take time to show support and appreciation for our devoted public school educators (i.e., send a note or stop in a school and see what fabulous activities are going on in our classrooms). Additionally, let Indiana legislators know why the majority of Hoosiers still believe public education is the best choice.
Wendy Marencik
Bloomington
Lawmakers unfairly target librarians with bill
I am writing to express my opposition to Senate Bill 12, a bill that criminalizes librarians. The bill targets a problem that does not exist – namely, children accessing pornographic materials at school and public libraries.
Of course, pornographic material is not available at school and public libraries. What we have is a well-organized group of people who want to scare the public into believing such materials are available and that librarians are going out of their way to share the materials with others. And that group has caught the ear of GOP legislators, who fear a primary challenge from the right.
This group of provocateurs, which calls itself Purple Parents, does not speak for me or the majority of Hoosiers. Please contact your state legislators and ask them to oppose SB 12.
Michael D. Roeger
Fort Wayne
Jury’s ruling reminder of racial disparities
In honor of Black History Month, many newspapers and other media outlets are heralding the contributions to American society made by African Americans. But I believe one such contribution from the annals of Fort Wayne jurisprudence should not be forgotten.
In 2016, a Fort Wayne federal jury awarded an African American family the staggering sum of $18 (yes, you read that right) for multiple violations of their constitutional rights by the South Bend police department.
Think about this for a moment: The constitutional rights of African Americans can still be erased in this country for less than this family would probably have had to pay to eat at a fast-food restaurant. So, while the media’s focus on Black History Month is often to demonstrate how far the nation has come, a jury in Fort Wayne reminded the world how far we’ve yet to go.
David R. Hoffman
South Bend
Correction
A statistic was incorrect in the Feb. 25 editorial “Construction costs: County’s innovative criminal justice approaches reduce need for jail beds” The Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals was told that about 7% of the people through the court system are incarcerated because of alternative programs.