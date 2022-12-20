Meal and lingering smile thanks to Christmas angel
A wandering elf or a Christmas angel must have stopped for lunch at Joanna’s Restaurant on Dec. 10. A friend and I enjoyed tasty food and fun conversation, and when we asked for the check, “dessert” arrived. Our server (a delightful woman with a million-dollar smile) shared that someone had already paid our bill.
Thank you, unnamed elf or angel. We are still wearing the smiles your kindness created!
Kathleen Clemmer
Fort Wayne
Misuse of US flag disgrace to nation, vets
I would like to thank all the residents of Fort Wayne who take their citizenship seriously and fly the Stars and Stripes on the front of their homes. I just wish all could do the same. This to me just shows their patriotism and love of country. A lot even fly the branch of service they or someone in their family have served in.
However, there seems to be one individual who is either upset with the current form of government or just plain dislikes this country by flying the flag upside down. As a veteran, this upsets me very much. I do not know if that person knows what that means. I was taught it is a signal of surrender.
It is a shame that some of us do not understand how or when to display Old Glory. I wonder if this individual has or had anyone in his family who served in the armed forces of the United States. What would they think?
It’s just shameful to see our flag being presented this way along a well-traveled road. I believe everyone is entitled to their beliefs but do not condone the display of the flag upside down. It’s too bad this person is so disrespectful that his anger has ruled his judgment with respect to the flag. I just hope he comes to his senses and takes his flag down or at least flies it proudly the correct way.
Jim Furos
Fort Wayne
Questionable motives for ‘real Americans’
I have a question for Republican voters: Do the wealthy people who increased their “earnings” by nearly $2 trillion since the dawn of the pandemic ever say “here is a portion of the prosperity generated by American workers, send your kids to college”? Or do they say: “We can’t give you a raise this quarter because the economy has been just awful with this inflation and all”?
Do brave and honorable GOP members say: “Boy, were we wrong about running America like a business headed by Donald Trump”? Or do they say, “Hunter Biden’s laptop has proof that there is a left-wing war on Christmas”?
Now Trump’s radicals may be doing what a “patriot” would do and shooting guns at the liberal electrical grid. Women, children and the elderly suffer the most during outages.
Sounds just like Putin’s strategy. Who are the real Americans here?
Rob Bogle
New Haven
Got headlines?
So, COVID was not expunged in 2022. Nor were we named the nation’s cleanest city or even host of a pickleball tournament.
But a new year beckons, and with it hopes for 2023.
What would you like to see? Send your suggestions by Friday to letters@jg.net, or by mail to 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802, for possible inclusion in our annual look ahead.