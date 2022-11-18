Circumstances affected defendant’s culpability
This letter is my response to The Journal Gazette’s Oct. 28 lead article: “Slaying, dismemberment story told.” This is not intended to be anti-gay or anti-immigrant, but rather anti-“anyone who is willing to take advantage of the most vulnerable (in this case, the target of the article).”
Who among us could not imagine doing something completely out of character, such as engaging in what one considers to be an unwanted and disgusting sexual act, given circumstances that seem to be beyond one’s control, such as being very hungry, for example? I can only imagine the sense of self-loathing, the feeling of being filthy, the loss of all dignity, and the hatred toward my abuser. The desire to somehow right the situation must have been overwhelming.
A person is responsible for their actions … to a certain extent. Keep in mind that not everyone begins life at the same starting point; that is, not everyone’s life chances are the same. The actions of the target of the article are heinous, to be sure, but understandable, and perhaps even justifiable. He is clearly in need of serious help, something other than simply being thrown to the wolves of the criminal “justice” system.
Maurie Sperry
Roanoke
Daylight saving time throws off rhythms
Now that I’m all rested from having gotten an extra hour of sleep last night and have been reading more of the ongoing debate of permanent standard time vs. permanent daylight saving time, it seems to boil down to our built-in circadian rhythms (which we as humans can’t change) vs. the economy (which changes daily).
Every one of us knows we do not perform well at any task when we are tired.
My mom was a schoolteacher who hated daylight saving time because the children were always tired, having stayed up too late. It was too light to go to sleep.
So if daylight saving time hinders our children’s learning and continues to hinder their productivity as they grow up and enter the workforce, what bearing does that have on the economy? Is it too much to ask for the politicians to follow the science on this? Or at the very least, connect the dots?
Our economy is reliant on our productivity, and our productivity is reliant on sufficient rest.
I vote standard time all the time. That’s partly how America was made great in the first place.
Jan Eshleman
Fort Wayne
A pair of sages put the past in perspective
I really enjoyed the op-ed by Ed Dugan (“In the rearview mirror,” Nov. 10). He doesn’t say where he grew up, but I am sure it was not Woodburn, where he now lives. I spent my first 10 years in Denver (the Colorado one, not the Indiana one), and Ed and I must be about the same age as his memories are very similar to mine.
The elections took place last week. My wife and I find it hard to believe some of the issues that cause people to vote the way they do. At our age, I guess there’s nothing to do but hang on and hope for the best.
John Steinbeck wrote in “Travels With Charley,” “You can’t go home again because home has ceased to exist except in the mothballs of memory.” And so it is.
Dan Harlow
Fort Wayne
