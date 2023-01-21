Voter referendums democracy in action
On Dec. 26, The Journal Gazette published a spot-on piece by Niki Kelly (“Lawmakers’ resolution for ’23? More listening”).
She documents how our representatives are missing the mark on what Indiana citizens really want, passing legislation that Hoosiers oppose while not pursuing our priorities. They are listening to their corporate donors or publicists instead of the voters, passing the open-carry law that was widely opposed by Hoosiers and enacting an abortion ban that also is not supported by the majority of voters. Now they are pursuing ridiculous bills to suppress the mythical teaching of critical race theory, also not widely supported.
I returned to Fort Wayne 10 years ago after living in Michigan for 35 years. Michigan is one of 23 states that allow popular referendums to strike down a law or put new legislation on the statewide ballot in a general election. This process varies from state to state, but in Michigan it involves gathering the signatures of registered voters on a petition to put a proposal on the ballot. It’s a bit complicated, and thousands of signatures are required, but I believe it allows the people to have a voice in their own government. Whether circulating a petition or just signing one, I always felt empowered by this process.
After Roe vs. Wade was reversed last year, Michigan voted to protect reproductive rights in their state constitution after more than 750,000 voters signed a petition to put this on the ballot. Of course, there are petitions that don’t get enough valid signatures, or successful petitions that fail in a general election. But even in failure, this process reflects the desires of the voters, not those of the representatives who may have ulterior motives or are simply not listening to their constituents.
I challenge one of our representatives to be brave enough to propose the enactment of popular referendums in Indiana. The process is democracy in action.
Barb Foland Mathews
Fort Wayne
Philharmonic board undercuts progress
I have followed, with increasing dismay, the course of the contract negotiations between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic management and the musicians’ association.
When we moved to Fort Wayne almost eight years ago, we quickly learned that the city had an outstanding orchestra that was part of an amazing arts community. We felt so fortunate that our new home had such regard for the arts.
However, in recent months, it has become apparent that the management of the Philharmonic does not hold its musicians in such regard, despite the years of education and commitment to their art that each musician brings. They have not been paid a living wage for years.
While management has finally proposed a wage increase, to which the musicians have agreed, management continues to demand job cuts and elimination of workplace rights. These demands will diminish the quality of our orchestra and its ability to keep these amazing musicians here.
Fort Wayne has worked to gain recognition nationally as a wonderful place to live. The actions of the Philharmonic management serve to undermine this endeavor.
Pat DaRif
Fort Wayne
Moneyed interests behind river request
Thank you to Peg Maginn for the Opinion piece of Dec. 28 regarding the pending rezoning request for property on Parnell Avenue. River City Ventures wants to create a dock and bar on floodplain property crossed by the heavily used Rivergreenway bike and walking path. Maginn made a persuasive plea for a decision based on community need and not one to please monied interests.
If you drive by the property at the northwest corner of the Parnell Avenue bridge, you will not see the property as it was just a few months ago. This flood-prone, forested parcel was purchased at some expense and has already been cleared and improved with no apparent concern for the fact its current zoning prohibits the use the buyer has in mind. Maybe this reflects a serious lack of planning, or maybe it shows a cocksure attitude that rezoning will take place in the best interest of money as Maginn suggested.
I have had the pleasure of being a historical guide on the river for the past seven years. I’ve seen activity on the river explode thanks to Fort Wayne Outfitters, whose kayaks and canoes fill the river on summer weekends. I watched, from the river, beautiful Promenade Park go from idea to completion. And I saw the arrival of the Rum Runner pontoons. I personally don’t care for the pontoons, but they are a creative use of the rivers that belong to the community. They get people on the river who might not otherwise come.
Unfortunately, they also get people on the river who should not come. Those of us who have spent much time on the river have no shortage of tales of loud, ugly drunks who show no concern for others, and less concern for the river and boarding areas. The owners are not responsible for the behavior of these customers, but history has shown they can do little to discourage it. Addressing some of the current negatives should be considered before increasing the length of the river so negatively affected.
I sincerely hope the planning commission takes a responsible look at this request. Yes, those with the money have done great things for our city, but that doesn’t mean every idea they field is a good one. Saying “no” to this request is the right way to go.
Mark Meyer
Fort Wayne
Electric Works houses an ‘oasis of faith’
Fort Wayne, the “City of Churches,” now has an interdenominational oasis of faith in the midst of an ocean of materialism, the newly opened Prayer Works at Electric Works. Is the word “works” a noun (a place) or a verb (an action) of approaching God? Or is it both?
Remember to make your requests known to God. It is equally important to thank him for his blessings.
Dick Kierstead
Fort Wayne
Jan. 6 conspirators must be brought to trial
I would like to ask the attorney general why he has not done his duty and sent out warrants for those identified by the Jan. 6 committee as the ones responsible for the attack on our Capitol in 2021? It has been two years since that attack. The actual participants who stormed the Capitol, for the most part, are the only ones who have or are in the process of being tried for their participation.
With all the evidence obtained and shown, why are those who were responsible for the rioters’ attack on the Capitol to stop the smooth transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden not facing justice? The American public needs for those responsible to be arrested and tried for these crimes. Regardless of political views, a true American would want anyone who threatens our republic to be brought to justice.
I’m still at a loss with regard to the AG’s status on this issue. Either he is afraid to issue warrants, especially for Trump, or he is negligent in performing his constitutional duties. The facts are there. So, I and most of the country would like to know why the leader and his cronies are not facing justice.
Jim Furos
Fort Wayne
Encourage lawmakers: Make nature a priority
Time spent in our Indiana parks and natural spaces grounds us. It helps us slow down, connect with friends and family and experience the wonders of the natural world around us.
That excitement we feel when we see a bald eagle, when we with our small children spot a deer, or even the rare glimpse of a bobcat or other shy wildlife is a feeling that can only be found in nature. That is why I am thrilled that Gov. Eric Holcomb has prioritized land conservation and trails in his proposed budget to the Indiana General Assembly.
Indiana’s parks and natural spaces are a Hoosier treasure. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, outdoor recreation adds nearly $13 billion annually to our Indiana economy and provides employment to 107,000 Hoosiers. Use of our parks has never been higher.
In fact, in his recent State of the State address, Holcomb proudly called out that our state park inns have the highest occupancy rate in the country.
And yet, habitat for wildlife is shrinking.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, only 15% of the state’s original wetlands remain; and in recent years, 85 Indiana counties have lost forest acreage. Any valuable asset requires care and investment for that value to be maintained and grow. Please join the Hoosier Environmental Council in asking Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton; Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne; and their fellow members of the House Ways and Means Committee to approve Holcomb’s budget request for land conservation, trails and state parks. Visit hecweb.org for details and learn how you can get involved.
Sam Carpenter
Executive director,
Hoosier Environmental Council