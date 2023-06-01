Creative solutions can deter classroom killers
On the anniversary of the Uvalde, Texas, slaughter, I am tired of hearing all the excuses and seeing no progress. Students are still being killed.
Let’s put our heads together and come up with ideas to teach children and teachers to save themselves. As a former teacher who is now 75, I have brainstormed many long nights about how I would attempt to save my students (and hopefully myself) from a gunman.
For instance, when I hike alone in remote areas, I carry protection. Bear spray can take down anything smaller than a bear (I have a can in most rooms of my house). Arm each teacher in America with a holster of bear spray. Train them with inexpensive practice canisters.
Or give each child a softball-sized rock to keep in their desk. Practice the drill using the balls to deter a gunman. Knock down an unwanted tree on the playground. One teacher protected children by throwing a basketball and distracting a gunman.
Any gunman storming my former classroom would have at least ended up squirting blood from my red grading pen in his neck.
America, home of the brave, inventors of a spaceship to the moon, and home to teachers who taught students their multiplication tables in 90-degree rooms: Think! We will no longer tell students to lie on the floor and submit. I’m ready; let’s brainstorm.
Dawn Smith
Berne
A timely reminder of a shameful past
Thank you to James Fenton for the eye-opening May 23 article regarding the history of the Ku Klux Klan in Indiana. It is a history many of us are not aware of, and the history is shameful.
I believe Fenton’s words ring true today when he says, “It is worth considering that beneath the veneer of Hoosier hospitality, there may still lurk in some quarters a strain of hatred and bigotry.” To what extent are those beliefs among us even now?
M.M. Belote
Fort Wayne
City needs firmer hand in ambulance control
In both 2019 and earlier this year, I was asked by IAFF 124 PAC if I supported moving away from TRAA and toward its duties and corresponding revenue being handled by Fort Wayne Fire Department. I indicated I supported that.
I don’t think TRAA currently has a contractor, but I do worry that is only temporary in the city ordinance. City Council working with the mayor should amend the ordinance to keep TRAA from contracting with a for-profit provider again.
Part of ordinance I am referring to:
“In the event of an emergency in which the public health and safety are threatened by the inadequate performance of an existing operations contractor, or by the absence of qualified bids at reasonable costs for the performance of the required services, the ambulance authority may act as operations contractor for the duration of the emergency but in no event longer than one year.”
I have yet to see a good argument for the existence of quasi-governmental agencies, whether it is the Indiana Economic Development Corporation at the state level or TRAA at the local level. Long term, I don’t think throwing money at a private board governed by bylaws outside of City Council control without having bid or done a request for proposal to provide that service is a good use of taxpayer resources.
Long term, I think ambulance services should be done in-house by the City of Fort Wayne, and critical public services should be fully public including being fully accountable to the public.
Jorge Fernandez
Fort Wayne