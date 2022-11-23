Ignorance on climate endangers kids’ future
In response to Warren Mead’s letter about climate change (Oct. 26), I would like to know where his dream world is because I would like to see it.
We had no control on what happened 10,000 years ago. In fact, we had the same 300 years ago. Since that time we have become an industrial world that is overpopulated and has had little regard for preserving our natural resources or in stopping the pollution that goes unchecked. To continue to pollute our water supply and to overuse fossil fuels is criminal. We gripe about gas prices and the high price of food but continue to keep the big corporations from reaping the profits from the overpriced commodities we all require.
We subsidize farmers to the point that they get paid for not even planting their fields. A lot of the land is owned by corporations that not only have control over the land but then own the companies that process what is grown. When you give big money that much power, you deal with what we are dealing with not only with food but energy as well. Until we reel in the big corporations and our reliance on the path we have been on for the past 300 years, we will deal with a world that is unlivable.
My parents left me with a better life than they had having lived through the Great Depression. I don’t feel that I am doing the same for my children. When 1% of the population controls our lives, we are in a no-win situation. Think about that and read some history. We can’t keep walking around with blinders.
George D. Smith
New Haven
Life’s simpler times being quickly bypassed
I was glad to see we are not the only ones who pay our bills by check.
It is sad that we do not have a phone book.
We cannot call a friend or someone who is sick if we do not know their cellphone number.
We would like to thank the people at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union who are always courteous and helpful.
Bud and Shirley Hockemeyer
New Haven
Postal staff prepared to meet holiday rush
The U.S. Postal Service has been hard at work preparing for the holiday season since January. Rest assured, we’re holiday ready and well prepared to deliver fast and reliable service to every address in Fort Wayne and in and across America.
The USPS has made significant investments to ensure your holiday greeting cards and packages reach their intended destination on time. We’ve added 249 package sorting machines across the nation, which will allow us to process 60 million packages per day. This new equipment is part of $40 billion in investments made under Delivering for America, our 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence.
Additionally, we have the space we need to manage packages and mail when they reach us. We’ve strategically expanded our footprint by 8.5 million square feet throughout the country to rectify space shortages at existing postal facilities, and we’ve deployed new technology on our workroom floors to make sure we can track and move mail and packages quickly and get them on their way.
The 650,000 men and women of the U.S. Postal Service pride ourselves on playing an important role in delivering the holidays for the nation. We’ve had more than 100,000 part-time employees convert to full-time positions since January 2021. And there is still time to join our team for the holiday season. Open seasonal positions are posted at usps.com/hiring.
Thank you for continuing to support the postal service. Our Fort Wayne Postal Service team wishes you a wonderful holiday season.
Wayne T. Vaughn Jr.
Postmaster
Fort Wayne