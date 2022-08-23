Jail crisis calls for collaborative effort
Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters complains he and the other two commissioners “were put in a position” by a court order to have to deal with the overcrowded jail very soon, but we’ve all known about the disgraceful jail situation for years. As a community, we have put ourselves in this position.
The commissioners are being criticized by people who don’t want a big new jail built near their southeast neighborhoods. They’re also hearing from people who want the jail population reduced.
Sheriffs and others have long reported serious crowding problems, but we have largely ignored them. Compare that to the political cooperation and energy that has gone into rebuilding downtown Fort Wayne. We need something similar to happen with the jail – now.
We need Mayor Tom Henry to be involved. Jail crowding is not his direct responsibility, but I presume most of the arrests occur in Fort Wayne, and the jail is in the downtown he has worked to revive. The same indirect responsibility applies to City Council members, some of whom are protesting the southeast site proposal.
We need prosecutors and judges to be involved – both within their powers to reduce jail packing and as advocates for changes needed in state laws. Maybe they can put us in touch with states and counties that have made more progress.
We need state legislators to be involved. I don’t think the Allen County legislative delegation has been focused on Allen County’s needs since the 2011 reapportionment led to more of “our” legislators not even living in Allen County. For one thing, the state ought to take responsibility for all inmates assigned to prisons and not keep them in county jails. I hope the new delegation coming from the 2021 reapportionment will be more helpful.
And we need the media and the public to be constructively involved.
I realize the judge ordering change will need to be persuaded there is an effective, communitywide good faith effort under way. If officials from all levels of government and both political parties can demonstrate the effort is real – and show the jail population is declining – perhaps we can get enough time to make important changes without building a new jail near anyone’s neighborhood.
Evan Davis
Fort Wayne
Cruel slaughterhouse is wrong for Decatur
You’ve probably heard about the proposed slaughterhouse in Decatur. There will be smells, increased traffic, lower property values, injured workers, etc., but the horrific part of this business is the abuse and cruelty to the animals.
There is also the problem of deadstock. How cruel and inhumane are slaughterhouses? Cows are stunned with an active bolt gun, but 3% of the time, the gun doesn’t work and those cows get their throats slit; they feel it. Then they are hooked in the hind leg and turned upside down so their blood can run out. If they do not bleed out fast enough, they are literally butchered alive. Still hungry?
This is part of the reason 750 people signed a petition against the slaughterhouse – cruel beyond belief. And the guy who wants to start one has never run a slaughterhouse. Riggs Douglas Florence, better known as I-O Properties, lives in Coldwater, Ohio. He doesn’t care what goes on in Decatur, Indiana. He doesn’t care if the slaughterhouse is practically in the backyard of $200,000 homes. He doesn’t care about the people, the animals, the traffic, the cruelty, the smell.
If you can help us keep this from opening in Decatur, please help.
Connie Teeple
Decatur