‘Caregiving is not a part-time activity’
I would like to commend Michael Noll for his honest and heartfelt letter of April 11 (“Dementia’s toll a burden on loved ones, too”).
I agree with his assessment that patience and never disagreeing are pillars of caregiving. You cannot argue with someone suffering from dementia. His letter’s desire to help others become more aware of the early signs is refreshing. I also find that writing is therapeutic and seems to reset my mind. I kept a journal beginning in 2011, six years before my wife Peggy’s official diagnosis. I often wonder if I should have acted sooner.
Peggy became a registered nurse. Her family had a strong history of Alzheimer’s, so her fate was not unexpected.
My additional advice in support of Noll’s suggestions relates to my experience with caregiving. I had tremendous support from my daughter over the 5+ years of caregiving.
If personal caregiving is an option you wish to pursue, I suggest a few up-front considerations: 1) prepare to fully commit, 2) expect sacrifices, and 3) always be consistent.
Caregiving is not a part-time activity; it takes your full devotion. Some people are not wired to do this. You will have to adjust your lifestyle to accommodate your loved one, with no regrets.
I have no regrets because Peggy made my life full. I do regret that my young daughter gave up five years of normal life even though she told me that she wanted to.
Peggy’s wish was to stay in her home. Looking back, I feel it was a signal that she knew what was coming. We honored her request as we watched the slow declining trend progress from simple forgetting, to feeding and daily issues, to wandering, to getting lost, and in the final two years not being able to communicate verbally.
We were very patient with her care, developing a consistent, repeatable routine with which she became accustomed. Then Peggy suffered a massive stroke and never recovered.
Dementia forced my wife as well as Noll’s to become strangers to their closest partners. Only occasionally, when I looked deep into her gray, vacant eyes and saw a slight twinkle, did I realize Peggy was still in there but trapped.
Denny Peppler
Fort Wayne
Ukraine perspective
Americans concerned about the war in Ukraine should take 72 minutes to watch Oliver Stone’s 2015 movie “Ukraine on Fire.”
It is the fastest way to learn about the politics and civil strife that led to this war.
Military escalation is not the path to peace.
Tim Tiernon
Fort Wayne
Editorial pages provide thoughtful commentary
Over the course of a recent week or so, I read thought-provoking editorials by The Journal Gazette staff. Additionally, I’ve read absorbing and interesting op-ed pieces by: Niki Kelly, Marty Lemert, Stephen L. Carter, Jason Arp, Cody White, Lee Hamilton, Christer Watson, Dr. Richard Feldman, Robin Abcarian, Beth Goldsmith, Laura Merrifield Wilson, London Lamar, Svante Myrick, Lise Pace, Rama Cousick and Chester Baran.
While I haven’t always agreed with these pieces, I have found them to be captivating reads and look forward to more like these, such as the ones from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
For humor, stay with the Late Night Laughs – funny and often thought-provoking current affairs commentary. Please put Nancy Carlson Dodd and Frank Hill in the Living section, which would be a better fit for their writing.
Patricia G. Stahlhut
Fort Wayne