Compromise can be found if politicians work at it
Congress is divided now more than any time in our country’s history. Other than Joe Manchin and a couple others, no one has guts to vote against their party for fear of eventually losing their seat or being ostracized by other members of their party.
Moderates don’t exist anymore. You’re either on one side of the fence or the other, and therefore no one is willing to compromise with the other. Why can’t both sides do some give and take on some of the major issues where they are at odds?
For example:
On gun control/voting rules: The GOP could agree to ban all assault weapons, limit ammunition capacity and require background checks and licenses to own a gun. The Democrats could agree to requiring voter ID and limit the time and reasons for early or absentee mail-in voting – and both sides could work on guaranteeing voting integrity.
Abortion: Women (or should I say “birthing persons”) would have the right and opportunity for abortions up to the 15th week of pregnancy. After that, abortions would only be allowed if the fetus were found to have a severe deformity/disability or there was a danger to the life of the mother.
They could also find some middle ground on other issues: the economy, illegal immigration, energy, health care, racial justice, law enforcement, crime, education, coronavirus and climate change, just to name a few.
Neither side seems to be willing to give and only wants to take. Why not try some compromising?
Dwight Johnson
Fort Wayne
Less anarchy in the UK
Isn’t it remarkable the UK managed to get through four days of the jubilee without any mass shootings? Do they have less mental illness or just fewer guns?
Cynthia Powers
Roanoke
Violence, lack of respect accelerate downfall
Why are we shocked and surprised when violent tragedies keep recurring?
We are constantly inundated with violence from every direction to the point that we are hardened to think that it is normal life. We all are easily influenced, right or wrong. With this constant indoctrination, some are so troubled that they feel justified to commit these terrible atrocities.
TV is overflowing with terrible crime shows, news channels sensationalize tragedies, politicians rant about it to get on TV, almost all the movies have violence, sex and drug use, and most of the popular computer games are killing and mayhem. Garbage in, garbage out! What else would you expect?
What about all the races, ball games, festivals and sales scheduled for Sunday when we all should be in church? As one old timer told me about religion, “Even if there is nothing to it, it’s still a good way to live.” He knew there was value to attending church and having faith and a positive outlook.
Our future is bleak. Nothing is going to improve without a total cultural change away from our exposure to everything violent.
It appears we are fast heading down the slippery slope of no return to the simple good times when I grew up. People had respect for and trust in each other, not contempt and violence. Teachers, police and authority figures were respected and admired. When police told you to stop, you stopped, not run away or fight then sue for mistreatment.
I don’t see how our civilization can possibly survive. With Vladimir Putin casually deciding to take over a much smaller neighbor country, and he and North Korea threatening world annihilation. Riots, looting, shootings, killings, hate crimes, racial crimes, total disregard for authority, no respect for anyone other than ourselves. It appears that we are skidding very close to the bottom of that slope and our own extinction.
R.G. Ebnit
Fort Wayne
Correction
Dr. Scott Myers was incorrectly listed as the Aboite Township trustee in a Tuesday Opinion piece. The position is held by Mike Meyers.