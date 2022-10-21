Copley is first choice among SACS slate
In November’s School Board race in Southwest Allen County Schools, there are strong candidates and the election process is new. Doug Copley, appointed by the school board after a resignation, is seeking his first full term. He has made a strong contribution in his first year and deserves your vote.
Doug is an active member of the community and an experienced businessman, as well as a strong supporter of excellence in the education of our students. It’s important that some members of the board have a background in business and finance because the board is responsible to the taxpayers, teachers and school patrons for an annual budget of nearly $100 million.
The board also initiates, oversees and arranges funding for capital spending, such as the current $160 million Homestead High School renovation project. Doug is actively focused on controlling project costs as construction spending has reached its midpoint.
This year, voters will be electing two at-large members from a single slate of candidates. In previous election cycles we’ve had two or three separate races.
This year two formerly township-specific positions are now at large. There are five at-large candidates. The winners will be the two who receive the most votes.
SACS voters may vote for two candidates from the list of five. Please make Doug Copley your first choice before making your second selection.
Fred Warner
Past member, SACS school board
An amusing invitation
Days later, I’m still chuckling.
Someone recently wrote a letter quoting Evan Bayh about how his dad, Birch Bayh, would invite other members of Congress to dinner. I can imagine the elder Mr. Bayh, were he alive today, after extending an invitation to the Republican representative of Georgia’s 14th District (Marjorie Taylor Greene), saying, “Marvella, dear, guess who’s coming to dinner?”
Kitty Morrissy
Fort Wayne
Vilification of Republicans driving away Democrats
Being a Democrat has always meant doing what I felt was right for my community and country, and I think many Democrats would agree. Unfortunately, party allegiance is preventing Democrats from denouncing ideas within their own party which are wrong.
On Sept. 1, the president told the nation that “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”
Attempts to qualify the number of Republicans included in that statement are unfounded. Two years ago, almost half of all voters chose Donald Trump, so if these people are considered a threat to democracy, then almost half the country is guilty of this crime. Whether we like it or not, these voters are our neighbors, co-workers and sometimes our family.
Even the most ardent of Democrats must pause and ask themselves, “What does it mean for a nation’s leader to threaten half of the country, to set them apart, to vilify them?”
This question hits home for me because my 80-year-old father and 70-year-old mother are now considered a “clear and present danger to our democracy” by the president. My parents have worked hard, obeyed the laws, paid taxes and managed to save enough money to retire, often through back-breaking labor. Now, in their retirement years, they get to be categorized and vilified as second-class citizens, not because they have committed any crime, but because their political beliefs do not align with the majority.
This is not the Democratic Party I used to support.
Carrie Duke
Fort Wayne
