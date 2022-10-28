Copley’s career preparation for SACS board post
We urge you to vote for Doug Copley for Southwest Allen County Schools if you believe in a bright future with endless possibilities for the children.
Doug will advocate to keep the buildings and your precious children safe in smaller class sizes, manage enrollment growth and the needs of our students, one-on-one mentoring relationships, dual-credit classes, enhanced technology, and he believes in supporting the operating referendum. Doug is willing to talk and listen and implement new ideas to make school better.
Doug is an experienced servant leader who advocates for parental involvement and will fight to uphold our community values.
We met and became friends with Doug and his wife, Missy, over 20 years when our oldest sons played baseball. Doug was president of Don Ayres Little League, where he led a fund-raising campaign to raise nearly $200,000 to relocate the 1,000-member league from Aldersgate Church to Summit Middle School, which created two new baseball diamonds.
Doug is a sincere man of integrity, reliability, experience and powerful leadership skills. Doug is president and CEO of Helios Solar Power. He is experienced in construction, which gave him experience necessary to provide helpful insight for the Homestead High School building project.
Doug continues to be passionate about the education and the future of our children and motivated that the next generation of SACS will be one of the best corporations in Indiana.
Doug Copley will make an excellent member of the SACS board.
Raeann and John Mullen
Fort Wayne
SACS veteran Moppert excellent fit for board
As a candidate for the Southwest Allen County Schools Board, Kim Moppert is aiming for excellence. This goal is nothing new for Kim. It is what she has always pursued as an educator and a business owner.
Kim taught, and just recently retired from, Southwest Allen County Schools after more than 20 years, always with outstanding evaluations from her building leaders.
Kim has done thorough research on the brain, striving to understand, relate to and educate those children placed in her care.
Kim, as all teachers, believes her goals could most effectively be met when class size is a major consideration.
For 15 years, Kim co-owned and operated Mr. McGregor’s Garden, a favorite place to shop for children’s books and toys. It was a wonder-filled place whose motto was, “Where Children Come to Grow.”
Kim believes effective leadership brings great ideas and creativity together through a collaborative process.
Kim will be the perfect Southwest Allen County School Board advocate for all children, teachers, parents and grandparents.
Vote for Kim Moppert.
Kathleen Kearns
Fort Wayne
Banks’ ambition outstrips care for constituents
I grew up outside of Columbia City and have lived in Fort Wayne for more than 30 years. Northeast Indiana is my home, and I know most of the area and the good Hoosiers I call friends and neighbors. I think this is why Rep. Jim Banks disappoints me on a deep level, almost to the point of fury.
Banks is one of many with ambition that drives them to where they want to be. Senator, governor, head of his party – it doesn’t really matter and it’s not uncommon. He is like many who have no desire to live in the district they represent. He wants to stay in D.C. with our help.
What I don’t understand is his desire to lean into the “culture wars” his party creates and become such a vile and mean-spirited man. Take a stroll through his Twitter feed on any given day and it is negative, cruel and, quite frankly, lie after lie.
He has covered for insurrectionists to the point that the other side won’t even work with him because he is not trustworthy. Alas, he is not trustworthy to the good citizens of his district, either.
He does not hold Indiana’s 3rd District close to his heart unless you are someone he needs. He ignores the rest of us. If you can’t represent everyone, you represent no one.
For that reason, he does not deserve our vote.
Anne Terry
Fort Wayne