Dobbs ruling corrects a fundamental injustice
The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe vs. Wade.
Many of the court’s critics have cited as an objection an understanding of the legal doctrine of stare decisis – courts using previous conclusions in deciding current cases with similar facts. This creates a foundation for long-term societal stability. Abortion advocates claim Roe had been in effect for nearly 50 years, was “settled law” and should not have been overturned.
The Second United States Bank (1816) was settled law until it wasn’t (1851). The Missouri Compromise (1820) was settled law until passage of the Kansas-Nebraska Act (1854) effectively nullified it.
In 1857, the court made Dred Scott v. Sanford settled law until the 13th and 14th amendments. Oh, and that little fracas during the Lincoln administration may have had something to do with it.
In 1895, the court decided Plessey v. Ferguson, commonly known as establishing the “separate but equal” doctrine which codified Jim Crow laws popular throughout the Democratic South. This settled law lasted nearly 60 years before it was overturned in the case of Brown v. Board of Education (1954).
Stare decisis, or settled law, is generally to be adhered to. However, it is not immutable or without its own problems.
If “settled law” was unchangeable, or if we could not correct past mistakes, Blacks would still lack legal personhood, “Coloreds Only” and “Whites Only” signs would be commonplace.
The court overturned Roe v. Wade because that decision in 1973 was wrong from the outset. Abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution, thus making it an issue for the states. The question of abortion was being addressed by the voters and their representatives in their respective states before the court created Roe out of whole cloth. All the Dobbs decision did was to correct an egregious error.
This issue, one of such monumental importance to all parties involved, is best decided by debate and voting by the people and their representatives. Debate and voting through the democratic process. Democracy. What an interesting concept.
Stan Jones
Spencerville
Rokita’s rhetoric reveals an unserious stance
I have to comment on Attorney General Todd Rokita’s opinion piece in the July 5 issue on the next steps to take after the Dobbs decision rescinding Roe. I want to thank the attorney general for making me laugh out loud by some of his points.
Rokita makes it plain that he is not really serious when he says he wants our state to support and care for women. I have been attempting for a while now to think of any, that’s right, any, policies or issues the Republican supermajority in the state legislature has supported to care for the women of our state. I can’t think of one. Every policy that might help women in Indiana does not even get a hearing.
I suggest publishing Rokita’s next opinion piece when he gets serious about what he’s saying. At this time, I could use the laughs!
Patrick Deady
Fort Wayne
Gas price comparison
Before the entire U.S. population gets bent out of shape, it seems appropriate to point out that at the end of the 1950s and early 1960s, European drivers were paying between $2 and $3 for a metric gallon of gasoline at the time we in America were paying somewhere around 20 cents per gallon.
I learned this while serving on the USS Saratoga in various ports of call.
Don Hicks
Fort Wayne