Prior authorization can lead to costly delays
We are writing in response to a Jan. 5 op-ed, written by Marty Wood, related to prior authorization of health care services.
There certainly need to be safeguards controlling health care costs for consumers and employers. Stakeholders are not advocating for removal of all prior authorizations. However, physical therapy services are a perfect example of where prior authorization by insurance, in many instances, fails to save health care dollars.
Insurance companies control the cost of payment through their contract with providers and with a robust denials process. Prior authorization of physical therapy services leads to unnecessary delays in care.
These delays have been shown to increase the chronicity of the injury, delay access to cost-effective care, and increase time away from work. Early access to physical therapy services decreases costs of diagnostic testing and decreases utilization of imaging, injections, and surgery. The longer the delay, the more likely patients will have overall higher costs.
Wood fails to mention that the burden for prior authorization drains provider resources, reduces time for patient care and poses additional care requirements later that can be more costly for the consumer. Insurance companies can deny services previously rendered – and do. These denials further require a lengthy appeals process that is costly in time and resources, adding further barriers to care.
This might be a short-term gain for insurance companies, but in many cases, is a long-term loss for everyone.
Regarding the examples used by Wood to control costs, a second MRI for the same condition would be denied by insurance, questioned by the patient and, most likely, not ordered by another provider. Medications are already listed on a formulary by the insurance company, and medication decisions are not made by insurance companies.
Stakeholders need to work together to discuss sensible solutions to health care problems and have checks and balances where needed. However, prior authorization rarely limits care, but definitely delays it. There is a cost to that we all shoulder.
Paul Lonnemann
President
Andrea Lausch
Practice and payment specialist
American Physical Therapy Association Indiana
Lawmakers’ obsession hurts vulnerable teens
Our Indiana General Assembly is spending its time proposing bills that regulate how schools treat LGBTQ students. I was a student assistant program counselor in two high schools in Fort Wayne in the 1990s, and students I saw were dealing with issues about their sexual/gender identity. Some were harassed by other students. One was a victim of a beating. I remain perplexed why our elected officials are concerned with gender-identity issues. Have they a prurient interest?
We have so many other compelling issues to deal with: child abuse, mental health, the welfare of humans and degradation of our environment, to name a few.
Just once, I wish we had elected officials who really cared about issues that have an impact on the quality of life for Hoosiers.
As a social worker who worked with adolescents in schools, I can only share that these young people are dealing with so many issues of identity that we do not need a General Assembly to put forth bills that further complicate their lives. The suicide rate for adolescents struggling with gender identity issues is significant.
It is not because of their identity, but because of the stigmatization and discrimination they face. And these bills contribute to the climate of discrimination.
I encourage our state legislators to learn about the impact of their bills on LGBTQ children. For those open-minded to do so, there is good information from the Trevor Project available.
Kathi Weiss
Fort Wayne