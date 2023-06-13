Shoplifters, nosy shoppers all add to our costs
We are all seeing and paying rising prices. And there is a general inclination to blame the White House. No matter the administration in office, it’s the market or, to quote Bill Clinton, “It’s the economy, stupid!” But it’s also us.
Americans’ shopping behaviors are driving up prices in a huge way. I’ve been witness to this at work, and I just saw a headline from CBS News that reads, “ ‘Violent’ incidents are on the rise at Target stores, costing millions...” This wasn’t the behavior I was going to address, but it did prompt me to write.
The behavior I want to point to is shoplifting and the damaging of packaging. Stolen items are a definite loss to the store. What people don’t realize when they open a package to see what they can’t see through the clear package or can’t read on the label is that that product is now a potential loss to the store. How often have you been willing to buy something that has previously been opened?
You may think the company is big enough; they’ll never miss it. And in a sense, you’re right. But in the capitalist system we live in, it’s not part of the corporate paradigm to take a loss. So the next time you open a package and don’t purchase that product, you’ve just raised the prices for all of us.
Jan Eshleman
Fort Wayne
Debt battle reveals an enormous irony
There is something twistedly ironic in all the drama to position the government to borrow more money mainly to pay the enormous debt on already borrowed money.
Tom Booth
Fort Wayne
Elks lodge wins battle over charity gaming
Our Elks Lodge #155 was asked in 2020 by a local father and son about a charity gaming casino. All the profits would go to local charities. We obtained a charity gaming license from the state; 60% of the profits had to go to charities and 40% was for maintenance. A place was chosen in Riviera Plaza. The two gentlemen put in hours of work to prepare the casino for opening. The gaming commission approved with no recommendations, stating it was a beautiful charity gaming casino.
Because of the pandemic, the opening was delayed until April 2021. By the end of our financial cutoff date of Nov. 30, we gave out $156,000 to local charities. In 2022, we gave out $320,000. This year we were told that we did not have the correct zoning, so we applied to have it properly rezoned and were told that it was impossible.
On May 18, we appeared before the City Board of Zoning Appeals. Our attorney submitted our request, and I presented a list of charities we had given to. In rebuttal, a City Council member read a lot of rhetoric degrading our lodge. Our attorney answered and our zoning was approved. We can continue to support more than 65 charities in our community, which cannot happen without the casino.
We appreciate the support that was given to our lodge. Our motto is “Elks care and Elks share.”
Betty Stewart
Fort Wayne
Flightless geese deserve protection
It is that time of year again when the Canada geese lose their flight feathers and cannot fly until late July. Nor will they fly as long as their goslings are unable to fly.
Please, if you see someone intentionally running the geese and or their goslings over, take down the license plate number and turn it in to the city police, sheriff’s department or area conservation officers.
Gary Helmke
Fort Wayne