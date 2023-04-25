Council incumbents failed
writer's voter test
Beth Goldsmith's April 15 column on community livability ("City's best interest is yours, too") encourages citizens to vote in the primary. She suggests researching and voting for candidates who demonstrate their support for the Allen County Together economic development action plan and All-In Allen County land-use development plan. She urges us to vote for those who listen to and try to understand the concerns of their constituents.
Seven of the nine City Council members (most of whom are running for re-election) failed these community livability goals when they voted for the River City Ventures LLC request to rezone property in a floodplain and along a bike/walking trail at the Parnell Street bridge.
They did not listen to the well-thought-out concerns that were raised about the effect the rezoning will have on the environment and safety of the area.
Linda J. Kirby
Fort Wayne
Davis' empathy
helps inspire others
Audrey Davis is known as a great leader because of her ability to integrate, initiate and sustain the changes needed to enhance the lives of the citizens of our community. She is courageous enough to make tough decisions that level the playing field of the disenfranchised yet with compassion and wisdom.
Audrey is the voice of the people coupled with strategic plans for equity and equality. She has stood with the people to address systemic instances of injustice, racism and inequities of the citizens of Fort Wayne. Her voice was our rallying cry for hands out rather than handcuffs of incarceration. She was able to make the public aware of pertinent information to help facilitate effective decision-making about the proposed new jail.
Audrey is concerned about injustices rendered toward all races of people. I have attended meetings where people shared their painful stories of prejudice. Audrey listened but did more than listen. Her courageous stance influenced others to take a stand for justice.
Audrey is a woman of her word. She is gifted in the area of following through with her commitments and getting other citizens to do the same. In my experiences with her, she has always done what she said she was going to do with excellence and a high degree of respect and professionalism.
It is my pleasure to support her as our new councilwoman at large. She is not a game player but a game changer and has proven to be honest and trustworthy. I trust her to speak for me, and I believe you can, too.
Crystal Thomas
Fort Wayne
Sin tax wrong approach
to address our issues
One of the means suggested to finance new and expanded programs being considered in the new state budget is increasing the “sin tax” on cigarettes. I am not a smoker, but I consider a sin tax to be just that – a sin.
If this is the answer to balancing our state budget, then let it come out of our state legislators' pockets; they are the biggest sinners in Indianapolis. We the public are tired of paying for the bad ideas that are thrust on us by legislators following party lines that are controlled by big money such as the NRA.
Too many of our programs are geared to aid the wrong people. When people earning well over the median income receive school vouchers, something is very wrong.
We the people need to take back control of our state and federal governments, replacing all the old wood with people who respect (fear) us voters. With all the gun-related violence we now have, maybe a big “sin tax” on guns and ammunition would help balance our budget.
Marlin Culy
New Haven