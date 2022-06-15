About 50 bicyclist rode out of Rockhill Park Tuesday night for an 8 mile bike ride on the Towpath. The weekly Tuesday night rides at 6:00 p.m. continues through August 24. July 27 6:00 p.m. ride will meet at IPFW on the east side of the pedestrian bridge over the St Joseph River. For more information call the Greenway office at 427-6002. Helmuts are required. Photo by Cathie Rowand

bikes