Conservative leaders needed to rein in spending
What’s affecting our Allen County elected officials’ ability to lead our community into the future – or are they leading us into their future? Is their vision one of what we should be as a community or what they see as our future from their elitism of so many years of being the power brokers for their vision of what our community will be in the future?
So far, the elites’ vision of what the future will bring has been absolutely abysmal. The lack of a fuel contract that has a set price for all Allen County vehicles this year has cost taxpayers more than $300,000 and climbing with each day. Selling off an asset such as the Allen County Sewer District to the City of Fort Wayne. The new Allen County jail at the cost of $200 million to nobody knows yet what the top end will be. $12 million for a new Allen County Government Center and remodeling the new/used building. A newly designed Allen County seal and logo at what cost? The list can go on and on of our elected officials’ lack of vision from their 10+ years at the helm of county government.
And now the same elected officials want to lead us into the next generation with the same old tired ideas. But who cares; it’s not their fault they had no vision to see the cost of fuel keeps going up, we need to build a new jail, the libraries need work and new buildings. They’ve only been in leadership roles for years and all these issues that cost money are now coming due; it’s not their responsibility or fault. Just reelect us again; we’ll get it right this time if it costs the taxpayers every last dime they have in our pockets.
We need accountable, transparent, open-government adults who are strong conservatives with real leadership skills that are committed to the taxpayers, not the same old tax-and-spend retread progressive Republicans who are beholden to their own elitist ideas and big donations to their campaigns from the big money men to lead Allen County.
John Modezjewski
Fort Wayne
Drivers must play part in cyclists’ safety
In 2021, I biked 757 miles from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C., using roads and the GAP/C&O Canal trails.
In 2022, I biked 371 miles on the Erie Canal/Empire Trail in New York state.
I bike the Fort Wayne Trails and Rivergreenway and have biked to raise money for the Fort Wayne Trails.
Trails are, by far, the safest way for cyclists to travel.
On a recent Sunday I decided to bike on quiet country roads. There was little traffic, but the ride almost ended in a disaster. I was biking 20 miles with friends and there were times when we feared for our lives. Cars passed us with oncoming cars approaching in the other lane. I signaled for the car behind us that there was an oncoming car, to warn of the danger. The car chose to pass us, and the oncoming car had to stop in its lane on the side of the road.
Another time a car passed us, realized there was an oncoming car and cut back into our lane … narrowly missing our first cyclist.
This is a great time of year to cycle. People are getting out and about by bike.
If you are driving a car, please slow down, give a bit of leeway, and don’t hit us.
If you are in a car, you are traveling faster than we. You will get there faster, even without endangering us.
KATHI WEISS
Fort Wayne