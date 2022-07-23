Court’s corrective action will be required again
Howard Chapman’s opinion (“Sound legal standing/Dobbs decision restores constitutional order,” July 12) was very informative and logical. But I would like him to follow up and explain why:
1) Slavery is still not legal.
2) Men (only white – pure and normal) are not in complete control.
3) Interracial marriage is legal.
4) Black people do not count three-fifths of whites.
It is because the Constitution is not divinely inspired; the Supreme Court took corrective action.
Does the will of 71% of Americans matter?
Sam Kamdar
Fort Wayne
Court’s egregious overstep subjugates all women
I can agree with James W. Voelz (Letters, July 11) that the Constitution does not specifically mention abortion; that’s as far as I can agree with his argument.
Many specific rights, such as the right to marry whom we want, are inferred in the Constitution. To quote the 14th Amendment: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Denying a woman the right to control her body and have the state make medical and financial decisions against her will is blatantly in violation of her liberty. No similar punishment could apply to a man; denial of a woman’s liberty to control her body is clearly prejudicial against the entire class of women. The Supreme Court previously ruled abortion could not be made illegal because the state controlling the bodily autonomy of a woman is against a woman’s freedom.
Perhaps you want to claim that at the moment of conception a “baby” is divinely inspired with some magical property. If that is your claim, I would like to see your proof that a single-cell zygote has any concept of life or liberty or a soul for that matter. I would also like to know what “God” you are referring to and what moral code. Every religion believes its “God” is the true God and its beliefs are the true beliefs.
I would rather we have a society based upon observable facts instead of theological fantasy.
One such fact is that a zygote has every possibility of both spontaneous abortion and a growing fetus has every possibility of killing the mother. I believe this situation is best handled by the woman and her doctor, not dictated by any intrusive, tyrannical state government.
Finally, if as you believe the Supreme Court erred in 1973 interpreting the Constitution granting the right to an abortion, then it is equally likely the court erred in 2022 by subjugating women into second-class citizenship by denying the right to abortion.
I long for the day this dreadful decision is overturned, and I’m confident many of my fellow citizens agree.
Scott D. Rumage
Fort Wayne
Garbage fiasco could prove mayor’s legacy
It seems the mayor has lost touch with the people of Fort Wayne. He is more worried about downtown than the people he serves.
The cost of food, gas and everyday products is going up. Now he wants us to pay more for garbage pickup.
We all know the city has extra money to pay for pickup, but he wants to spend it elsewhere.
This major should know: If you take money out of a person’s pocket, he’s not going to vote you back into office.
Unless he wants Red River to be his legacy, he should help the people of Fort Wayne.
Brice Quinn
Fort Wayne