Critical distinction between holidays
Regarding Robert Hart’s letter regarding Juneteenth (June 28) demonstrates why federal holidays honoring and bringing light to Black experiences are absolutely necessary in the Year of our Lord 2023.
Thomas Jefferson, a slave-owning white man, once wrote that “all men are created equal,” in, of all things, the Declaration of Independence. This obvious and glaring contradiction continued for decades as millions of Black Americans were held in the vile clutches of chattel slavery. It took civil war, mass violence and Herculean will to destroy the South, issue the Emancipation Proclamation, and pass the 13th Amendment. Only then could we even contemplate fulfilling the empty promise “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The Fourth of July commemorates the birth of a nation where some are free. Juneteenth bears witness to the birth of a nation where all are free. And I think that’s something worth celebrating. Don’t you?
Ryan Bertl
Fort Wayne
Holiday an opportunity for further education
The recent, expanded recognition of the Juneteenth holiday is a positive sign of progress for our country.
Honoring this date serves many valuable purposes, most importantly reminding us of important, though certainly unfortunate, aspects of our nation’s past. We must remember our mistakes and shortcomings to avoid making the same poor choices in the future. Thanks to the leaders whose efforts enabled Juneteenth to rise to its rightful place among other notable anniversaries.
I encourage everyone to gain a better understanding of Juneteenth, what it stands for, why it matters and why it is so deserving of prominence in American culture. When we know better, we do better, or at least we should. The work is not done, but continued learning can help us get there.
Kody Tinnel
Fort Wayne
July 4, Juneteenth both celebrate our freedom
Reading Robert Hart’s June 28 letter was an exercise in reading another privileged white person whining because a minority “gets” something he doesn’t or is “trying to take away something” from him (both of which really have been used as a way to divide people for years).
I didn’t know about Juneteenth for a long time, either, but I am happy to celebrate it.
Hart should be assured that this holiday is not taking away or taking the place of the Fourth of July. Basically, the Fourth of July celebrates our nation’s freedom from British tyranny, and Juneteenth celebrates our nation’s freedom from the loathsome scourge of slavery. We should all want to celebrate both, right?
Vicky Foltz
Fort Wayne
Yet another GOP try at rewriting history
Once again, the Republican Party, this time the House leadership, has flipped its collective lid. The latest from Kevin McCarthy is an attempt to expunge the record of both of Donald Trump’s impeachments. Backed by Marjorie Taylor Green with the speaker’s OK, an attempt is underway to change history. Perhaps they can somehow wave a magic wand and make their once and present leader’s crimes just go away.
How, I wonder, will they manage to remove these two singular events from our memories? Are another batch of history books due for a rewrite? As time passes, the Republican Party continues to grow in inanity – the direct effect of looking to a psychotic narcissist for leadership.
Edward J. Frank
Fort Wayne