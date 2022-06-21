Green energy policies are ruining our economy
When President Joe Biden was inaugurated, our nation was a net energy exporter and the national average retail price of gas was $2.39 per gallon. At this writing, we import oil, the price of gasoline has doubled and Biden’s energy policies are making a bad situation even worse.
On Day One, Biden canceled the Keystone pipeline. It would have delivered 800,000 barrels of oil a day to a Nebraska terminal for transshipment through existing lines to refineries. Biden’s cancellation also destroyed the chance 10,000 Americans had of obtaining a high-paying union job constructing, operating and maintaining the project. Biden’s policies have embroiled him in litigation causing the delay and cancellation of new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters.
Additionally, Biden’s minions continue to slow walk permits oil and gas companies need to drill under existing federal leases. Further, Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency has announced new regulations that will cost energy producers billions in compliance expense. These costs are projected to drive many smaller companies (representing 10% of total production) out of business. No wonder oil and gas companies hesitate to commit the large investments it would take to increase production to pre-pandemic levels.
When America participated in the world energy market as a seller, we could influence prices, but Biden ceded that advantage when his war against domestic oil and gas companies crimped production. Now he demeans himself by begging Saudi and Venezuelan dictators for oil.
We are blessed with abundant resources, but don’t expect lower gas prices anytime soon, if ever. Biden is in thrall to green lobbyists who want to destroy our nation’s oil and gas industry.
Russ Kirby
Fort Wayne
We pay for golfers’ greed
I was wondering who was paying the hundreds of millions of dollars for this new golf league. Duh – we are. Just double our price per gallon.
Ban those golfers forever. Strip them of their PGA wins.
There’s capitalism and then there’s outrageous greed.
Jeff Olsen
New Haven
Tactical robots can stop armed school intruders
Tactical robots might be the answer for protecting our schoolchildren from mass shootings. Tactical robots can be used as sentries, standing guard at the school’s only entrance, prepared to screen all visitors to determine whether they present a threat. The robots could be armed with Taser-like devices to disable the intruder, if deemed necessary.
Multi-purpose robots can be designed for surveillance, investigation and negotiation. They are equipped with cameras and a two-way voice communication system. These robots provide quick, easy assessment of dangerous situations. They can keep first responders out of harm’s way and save precious time in dangerous situations. They can be designed to be bulletproof and strong enough to break down locked doors.
First responders enter dangerous situations every day. Tactical robots provide a way to gain entry with much less risk. When schoolchildren are being held hostage and in danger of being assassinated by an armed maniac, the early minutes are critical and immediate action is paramount.
Tactical robots are far less expensive than the cost of a human life, which everyone agrees is priceless. Good tactical robots can be purchased for $10,000 to $20,000, a small investment to save human lives.
I think employing tactical robots as first responders to engage an armed assassin would be a logical solution for preventing any more mass school shootings.
Max A. Geyer
Huntington