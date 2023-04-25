Davis connecting with city voters
Over the past six months, I’ve been part of a campaign that’s of and for everyday people. My friend Audrey Davis is running for Fort Wayne City Council at large on a platform that says we need to be bolder and more inclusive and caring as individuals and as a city.
When Audrey first brought me into the fold, it wasn’t long before I learned the power each of us has to play in transforming our city. Audrey has taught her team the concept of deep relational canvassing – a proven technique of going door to door and having real conversations that challenge us to look deep within and share raw and vulnerable details about our personal lives and the structural failures that keep traumatizing our community.
Over the past few months, I’ve interacted with voters across all quadrants of the city. We’ve been met with kindness, sincere frustration and sadness, and, in most cases, sincere gratitude. I’ve talked to young and old, low-income and affluent, and people of various ethnic backgrounds. For the most part, these interactions have left me feeling energized and hopeful.
That’s why I believe meeting people where they are, literally, can change us and transform politics. Everyone wants to feel like they’re seen and heard. And we should have legislators who go to great lengths to ensure that’s part of how decisions are made.
Join me in voting for Audrey Davis in Tuesday’s primary.
Lauren Caggiano
Fort Wayne
Didier slogan appeals to our worst instincts
I had always thought Tom Didier was the sort of Republican who was reasonable. However, it appears this is no longer true, if it ever was.
I was dismayed to see that his campaign slogan, “Fort Wayne First,” is a blatant rip-off of the MAGA use of “America First!” Didier is old enough to know that, before World War II, “America First” was a slogan used by isolationists to oppose U.S. entry into the fight against the Nazis.
I am sorry Didier has decided to align himself with MAGA extremists by using this slogan. I am sure they will hear his dog whistle loud and clear!
Patrick Deady
Fort Wayne
Support for families can make America greater
I agree with the sentiments expressed in the letter titled “America’s greatness can always be enhanced (April 1).” Our country has the potential to be even greater, and one way to achieve this is by supporting hard-working Americans and families in need.
Ensuring access to basic needs such as food, shelter and safety should be a priority for our society, particularly for children and their families. By investing in our children, we are also investing in the future of our country and building a strong foundation for our workforce and military. It is also important to support those who perform vital but often underpaid jobs, such as nurses, EMS workers and food service workers.
Congress can help by passing a permanent and refundable renter tax credit to assist households struggling with housing costs, which can lead to poverty and homelessness. Additionally, expanding the child tax credit would provide financial assistance to families in need.
By prioritizing the well-being of our children and families, we can reduce child poverty and create a more prosperous future for all Americans.
Sarah Miller
St. Louis