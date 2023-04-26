Davis’ keen intellect would be welcome
I am writing in support of the election of Audrey Davis for City Council at large.
I first met Audrey several years ago when she contacted me about my work for Hoosiers for a Commonsense Health Plan, now known as Medicare for All-Indiana. Audrey was the coordinator for the justice ministries of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.
Audrey and I met to discuss our work for access to quality health care for all, with her special interest being the inmates at the Allen County Jail. As a social worker, I know that many incarcerated people are from a background of poverty, and many are mentally ill and homeless or formerly homeless.
I was impressed with Audrey’s passionate advocacy for those incarcerated, her ideas on programs other than incarceration for nonviolent offenders, her interest in gathering information and her strong listening skills. As an agnostic, I always find it a good experience to meet a true Christian rather than a political Christian. Congruence of talk and deed is the best indicator of the trustworthiness of anyone.
Audrey has keenly observed that often the concerns of the people as a group are not incentives for elected officials to act. As a former vice president of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, both appointed positions, I know there is much pressure from monied interests, or the present administration, to vote as they wish you to vote. But for a council member, especially an at-large member, it is necessary that many opinions be considered before casting an important vote.
Becoming a Council member or accepting an appointed position requires you to be open to learning from the people you represent, from the administration and from the professionals in all city and county departments. Of these information sources, it is most important to listen to the people of the city. Audrey has the strength, intelligence, curiosity and integrity to decide the best solutions for city problems and initiatives.
It is my strong hope that you vote in this election – and in every election. But this time, we are lucky enough to have the opportunity to vote for Audrey Davis for City Council at large.
Edith Kenna
Fort Wayne
Classified insecurity
Wow! Our government’s highly classified documents are turning up all over.
Our elected officials have had thousands of pages of secret documents stored in their homes and garages while our security system did not know where they were or that they were even missing. I suppose China and Russia have many of them also.
I wonder what kind of a flimsy, irresponsible security system we must have for these highly classified documents and secrets. Shame, shame.
Dean Bergdall
Fort Wayne
Skin color irrelevant to person’s character
I am writing in response to the April 8 letter, “Unacknowledged bias is still pernicious.”
I grew up in Marion during the 1940s. I was 6 years old when a Black boy tied my shoes because I did not know how. He lived near us with his grandmother.
After we moved to a different house, I walked to school with a Black girl. When I went to junior high, I passed a Black church. The minister was often outside and would always speak. Kroger had a Black lady working for them. She was a delight and always spoke to us.
We have had Black bankers, friends and neighbors. Come on, people, it’s not the color of the skin that determines who you are.
Frances Fuller
Fort Wayne