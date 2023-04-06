Davis’ gaslighting display already disqualifying
I read former Judge Wendy Davis is running for the Third District and thought, finally, a serious Republican candidate. What a disappointment to find out she is Jim Banks 2.0 in heels.
I thought a judge would value the separation of church and state or that all men are created equal. Obviously not so for Davis. Had I been convicted and sentenced in her court, my attorney would be running to file an appeal because of her partisan beliefs.
Davis has some crazy idea that we should turn back to times where she lived in a sheltered environment. I would think one would want to look to the future for a better life. As for saying her faith will form her worldview, I would prefer a Congress member wanting to legislate for everyone in the district. As for her Christian beliefs being attacked by the liberal left, she might want to find out about other religions in the district such as Jews, Muslim, Hindus, etc. You have a right to worship as you see fit, but so do other religions – which come under attack more than the Christians.
Of course, what kind of Republican would she be if she didn’t throw around “woke-ness”? One might want to understand the definition of the word before hurling it around: “aware and actively attentive to facts and issues of race and social justice.” Then, finally, we get to hear the garbage about our military spending too much time on pronouns rather than protecting our country. I am assuming she is talking about diversity training which is taught so women like her, and people of color and, yes, gay recruits are all treated with respect and dignity.
Shame on Wendy Davis for being nothing more than another member of the MAGA cult. Shame on the Republican Party for not being able to vet a normal, serious candidate who would legislate for all of us in the district rather than gaslight us with culture wars.
Thom Bauer
Fort Wayne
New SACS schedule failure of leadership
The Southwest Allen County school board recently unanimously approved a new transportation plan.
This plan has the high school starting 20 minutes before the Indiana state average of 8 a.m. Worse yet, SACS high school students start before the average high school start time of 46 states.
Studies have shown that high school students who start that early do not get enough sleep. This isn’t a matter of comfort or convenience; it is a matter of health.
Kids who don’t get enough sleep are at a significantly increased risk of depressive disorders. Additionally, they are at higher risk for:
• Substance abuse.
• Anxiety disorders.
• Distracted driving-related accidents.
• Sports-related injuries.
SACS officials “narrowed it down” to three options, then said two of them won’t even work. They wanted an option that was most convenient for them and they unflinchingly put that convenience ahead of our kids’ well-being.
There is no evidence they gave serious consideration to a plan that follows the science of what is best for our kids’ health.
If any SACS families are unfortunate enough to have kids who suffer from any of the above-listed circumstances, remember that the SACS board had a chance to do the hard work of finding a solution that reduced the risk of these and other problems, and instead they took the easy route in the name of convenience.
It’s a shameful failure of leadership.
Shawn McCarthy
Fort Wayne
