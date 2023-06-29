Lawmakers don’t fathom debt implications
It seems that we go through the national debt limit debate on a regular basis. For those who understand who owns the big share of our debt and those who don’t (including many of our legislators), we do. It’s a shame that the legislators who spend our money are the ones who have run up this debt, with a large portion being spent on pork-barrel projects to enhance their re-election chances.
Marlin Culy
New Haven
Degree not only path to career success
I would like to compliment Cherry Weiland for her May 25 article, “Building a future.” She is the assistant plant manager at the GM plant. Her article addresses something that has been of interest to me for a long time. Society seems to look down on manual labor. People don’t recognize the dignity of work – all work.
Many well-paying careers can be achieved right out of high school, through an apprenticeship or with a certificate or associate’s degree. There is a satisfaction in mowing a lawn, building a house, repairing a car, building a pickup truck or other jobs that enable the “doer” or “maker” the sense of purpose of seeing something tangible that they have accomplished.
High school students should investigate all of this before making a career decision.
I am reminded of an incident in my career that didn’t sit well with me, and still doesn’t, even 30 years later. The human resources department had an edict that any new employee in engineering would have a four-year bachelor’s degree in engineering. Period. A new grad was assigned to my department. He graduated from the same university as our VP of engineering, and they were acquainted. About four weeks into the job, I got a call from the VP of engineering informing me my new employee had complained. He was bored! I was to assign him to more challenging work. (Heaven forbid someone be bored once in a while).
Anyway, some engineering work is mundane. Release processes and simple workflow have to be learned by new employees, and the best path is to start at the bottom. The work I had assigned could have been successfully accomplished by a two-year grad or a drafting certificate holder. But, no, the mundane work, somehow, had to be accomplished, and the only available person was a four-year grad. And he complained about it. I had felt for a long time that we should hire people with a mix of degrees, a mix of talent, and watch employees enjoy their assignments. But my arguments went unheeded.
Weiland is right on with her last paragraph stating, “I built that.” A gratifying feeling can come with that experience day after day – and well-paying, too!
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
Parkview Field security looking out for fans
I want to thank Mike S., a security person at Parkview Field, for allowing me to sit in the shaded area on Father’s Day. I was standing under the overhang by him, and he offered me a seat for the remainder of the game. My husband and I had our 18-year-old grandson and four of his friends visiting us from Topeka, Kansas, on their trip before they start college. I tried to keep up, but the sun got me. Thanks for saving me, Mike S.
Rhonda Memmer
Leo-Cedarville