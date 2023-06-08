Deceptive ads increase likelihood of tragedy
As I waited for a light at a familiar intersection, I looked up to read the names of the new babies being celebrated on the billboard I am used to seeing there.
How shocking to discover that the celebration of new life has been replaced by an advertisement for something intended to end it.
In advertising a local gun shop (which I will not name because I don’t want to amplify this ad), the slogan “faster than 911” is imprinted over a large image of a gun. I have since seen this billboard in other places around town.
How is such a billboard helping us achieve a stronger, safer, more peaceful community?
The slogan “faster than 911” is both dangerous and untrue. Going for “fast” in a tense situation increases the likelihood of mistaking an innocent person for an intruder, with tragic consequences. And, as anyone who has spent any time in court or prison will know, dealing with the aftermath of such an error will take much more time and effort than calling 911 in the first place.
It is my hope that the gun shop will take down these ads, or that the billboard company will stop running them.
Let’s work together to make our community a safe and welcoming place for everyone.
Helen Frost Thompson
Fort Wayne
Monument fitting tribute to Daisies’ contribution
In September 1981, the Daisies came back to Fort Wayne to play an exhibition game, 27 years after their last professional season had ended in 1954.
Monica Wehrle invited them to play an exhibition game as part of the Fort Wayne Women’s Bureau, Inc.’s inaugural Women in Sports event: Run Jane Run. They, along with members of other All-American Girls Professional Baseball League teams, did come to play that September in a very emotional game at Tah Cum Wah Recreation Center. Fans brought their original programs, team articles, bats and baseballs. There were many tears shed that evening.
The Daisies, along with other players, then returned annually to Fort Wayne over the next 10 years to play ball. In addition, they, with the help of Women’s Bureau staff members, organized a Players Association, adding the important “P” for professional into the legal certification of the AAGPBL logo. They also worked hard to be admitted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Fans from across the nation as well as some important national sports celebrities assisted with that effort. And, just as importantly for them, they grew the league membership and included so many more “lost” members to include in annual events to come and have fun just by being together again.
In 1988, they achieved their goal and were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. At this event, their story inspired Penny Marshall to create the now-famous movie “A League of Their Own.” Marshall was quoted as saying the film was her finest professional accomplishment.
How wonderful that the City of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, with the TinCaps, are honoring the Fort Wayne Daisies with a new monument in Memorial Park.
Welcome home again, Fort Wayne Daisies! You are loved.
Harriet Miller
Fort Wayne