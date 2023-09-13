Look at price negotiations needed better balance
The Aug. 30 front-page stories on the Biden administration’s initial efforts to negotiate prescription drug prices totally miss the mark. The We Work for Health lobbying group and the Vital Transformation consultancy were presented as impartial actors in this debate. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The first thing apparent in a cursory look at We Work for Health is that it is a lobbying group whose mission is to maintain huge profit margins for the pharmaceutical industry by using their employees to lobby in various states against the reforms the Inflation Reduction Act approved for Medicare.
The other group mentioned in an earlier article, Vital Transformations, is a consulting firm located in, Washington, D.C., that has many clients, including Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, two huge pharmaceutical companies.
I am not a statistician, but the study used to justify huge job losses if the reforms are implemented completely seems a tad suspicious as well. It seems highly unlikely a consulting firm would fund a study that would find results differing from those their funder found reasonable (i.e., a finding that there would not be huge job losses in the pharmaceutical industry after implementation of negotiated prescription drug costs).
So what might an article that didn’t accept the pharmaceutical industry’s possibly erroneous assertions look like?
It would present both sides of the issue. You might decide to find out whether the costs the Veterans Administration pays for prescription drugs compares to those paid by Medicare. These are both government agencies, one of which, I believe, is allowed to negotiate the prices it pays for prescription drugs. Another possible avenue would be to contact the AARP to see how it feels about Medicare being allowed to negotiate for prescription drug costs.
Such stories would be much more fair to those of us who believe cost reductions in the profits pharmaceutical companies make off Medicare are quite necessary and, perhaps, worthwhile even if there are job losses.
Patrick Deady
Fort Wayne
A timely headline
Open season on pedestrians: License fee set at $35.50.
John Boerger
Fort Wayne
GOP shows disdain for people’s voice
Regarding “Votes here protected by Electoral College” by Tom Cottrell (Letters, Aug. 31), I contend that the writer doesn’t speak for all of us.
He writes, “Without the protection provided by the Electoral College, our votes for president in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana would not matter.” During my 50+ years of voting here, my vote for president has mattered only once, in 2008.
Without the Electoral College, my vote would have mattered several more times when one looks at the popular vote. The rural Republicans hijack my vote and all other Democratic votes and award all 11 Indiana electoral votes to the Republican candidate.
Maine and Nebraska are the only states that split their electoral votes based on popular vote within the state.
If Indiana were to do this, most of our 11 votes would still be Republican. But perhaps two might be for the Democrat.
My vote might have a chance to matter.
But Republicans in Indiana and across the nation are too afraid of the popular vote to loosen their grip wherever they currently hold it. In Indiana and across the nation, Republicans are turning their backs on the requests of their constituents because the people’s voice means nothing to them.
Kitty Morrissy
Fort Wayne