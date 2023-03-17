Bullies at NACS must be defied
I am worried for the future of Northwest Allen County Schools.
With the cancellation of the play “Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood,” it is clear that hatred, intolerance and bigotry still have a strong grasp on a community that grows more diverse every day.
The public statements made by those in the community and on the school board continue to prove there is a small (albeit loud) group who believe students, teachers and faculty members existing in the LGBTQ+ community do not deserve the same protections as others.
It is imperative that we as a community condemn these examples of intolerance from individuals and groups that are clearly anti-public education.
It is equally important to defend our community from bullies who have proven time and again that their goal is not what’s best for students, but instead to push their own beliefs and destroy the diverse, accepting and tolerant community NACS could become.
The decision to cancel the play while not publicly condemning the reasons for its cancellation sets a dangerous precedent, and it threatens the future of the NACS district.
With this decision, many students will feel that they are not welcome. They will feel they do not have a place in this community.
We will lose brilliant minds, wonderful people and caring future adults to other communities that are more tolerant, respectful and welcoming.
We will lose kind, accepting teachers who do not feel respected or represented by their administration, and our students will lose those role models who can identify with the same struggles.
It is my sincere hope that the students feeling betrayed by their school district know that the whole world isn’t like this. Each of them is loved and belongs. There are teachers and faculty in this district who know the struggles they are going through.
Protecting and defending all students so they can thrive, learn and participate in our community should be the district’s top priority. Standing up to the bullies is the first step to showing every student they matter.
Tyler Adelsperger
Huntertown
NACS decision harmful to children
As a former Northwest Allen parent, I am disappointed in the behavior of parents and community members that caused the school administration to cancel the Carroll High School spring play, “Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood.”
The show was canceled over concern about harassment or heckling – a concern that adults would harass high school students about a play they were participating in.
If you don’t want to see the show, don’t go. If you don’t want your children to participate in it, don’t let them.
Representation of LGBTQ+ people in art and media is a matter of life and death. Queer and nonbinary people exist. As individuals, as a community, we have two choices: Support them or don’t. There is no third option where you can make them disappear by denying reality.
Not supporting them only puts them in danger. It’s not my kids we’re trying to save here, it’s the children of these noisy, scared parents we’re trying to save. Those queer children know that their parents think they are wrong or sinful. Data tells us that for some kids, killing themselves feels easier than coming out in a community that would reject them. Seeing a play with a same-sex couple or a nonbinary character won’t make your child queer. But if your child is queer, it may save their life.
I am disappointed in the way we continue to allow a vocal and outdated minority to dictate what all children can experience and be taught.
Kat Hickey
Fort Wayne