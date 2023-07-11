Our heritage demands we carry on in freedom
On July 4th, 1776, the founders declared the 13 colonies free and separated from the tyranny of England. A new nation was born.
The Declaration of Independence was written and a new Constitution followed, outlining what form of government this new experiment called the United States Of America was to have. It was based on conservative values and limited government.
Even though America is not perfect, it set out to become a “more perfect union.” The nation has addressed many wrongs and has promoted freedom and liberty like no other nation in history.
America based its prosperity on individual responsibility and the pursuit of happiness, grounded in the belief that real freedom comes from almighty God.
Our duty as citizens is to safeguard our values, heritage and godly principles. To do so means that each generation can enjoy prosperity just as those who enjoyed it before them.
Our founders sacrificed much to give birth to America. So have many others throughout our nation’s history. We must never forget their sacrifices.
We must be willing to make the same sacrifices.
America has always proudly proclaimed itself to be “one nation under God.” President Ronald Reagan reminded us that if we toss that principle aside, we will become a nation gone under.
We celebrate Independence Day as a reminder of the birth of our nation. It is celebrated with pride and patriotism. We should remind ourselves and our posterity of the importance of the American dream and American exceptionalism.
We must also never forget where we started from and work to be a better people, as well as a stronger nation as we move forward.
Will all of our differences ever be settled? No. However, we can work to improve our status as we stand in unity and as we focus on God, our source of strength and hope.
Righteousness exalts a nation, and God seeks people who will acknowledge and follow his will. To do so will bring us continued prosperity and success. Those are goals we can all seek and live with.
Emery McClendon
Fort Wayne
Realities undercut Israeli explanations
In recent news reports, Israel has claimed that most of the Palestinians killed in the recent attack on Jenin were militants and terrorists. When I saw the names and ages of those killed, however, I felt doubtful.
Here is the list:
Samih Faris Abu Aloufa, 20; Hussam Mohammad Abu Dhiba, 18; Ows Hani Hanoun, 19; Nour al-Din Hussam Marshoud, 16; Mohammad Muhannad al-Shami, 23; Ahmad Mohammad Amer, 21; Majdi Younis Ararawi, 17; Ali Hani al-Ghoul, 17; Mustafa Emad Qasem, 16; and Odai Ibrahim Khamayseh, 22.
Four of those killed were younger than 18 – mere children. Every single one of them was younger than 25. These are hardly experienced militants or hardened terrorists. These are kids – scared, angry kids, to be sure – but kids nonetheless. Did they really deserve to die?
I recently returned from a solidarity tour to the West Bank where our group met with the Addameer Human Rights Association, a human rights law firm that represents Palestinian political prisoners. These are prisoners held in detention, often for nothing more than protesting the occupation. Sometimes, they are held indefinitely without even being charged with a crime. Recently, Israel designated Addameer as a terrorist organization.
Because of this experience, I will be skeptical of any designation of “terrorist” by the Israeli government, especially when some of those accused are barely even old enough to drive and will never get a chance to give their side of the story.
Sara Ofner-Seals
Fort Wayne