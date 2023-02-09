Land-use tests weigh against commercial plan
Fort Wayne made great strides in bringing downtown back to life, filling it with activities residents and people from the surrounding areas enjoy.
Great strides have been made recognizing the potential of and utilizing the river.
Unfortunately, a request on the docket would convert developed public land for private business. The elimination of a public trail along the river is required. This would have a negative impact on the river and Rivergreenway. This is a well-used area and provides priceless natural benefits that cannot be duplicated.
City officials have commented on the importance of taking advantage of the rivers. More important is wisely and carefully utilizing what we are so fortunate to have.
Ben Roussel, executive director, Department of Planning Services, said there are three legal tests critical to a decision. The first is that it is compatible with surrounding development. The second is that it does not negatively impact nearby property values. Item three: Is it not injurious to public safety and general welfare?
This is a general residential neighborhood that is neither commercial nor industrial.
The area is well established. It has been a natural riparian buffer and greenway for many years.
The area has a trail providing safe, pleasant walking, hiking, biking and place for safe family use.
This establishes a negative on all three legal tests and requires denial of the request.
In 2016, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, in reviewing Johnny Appleseed Park, found several species of state and federal endangered mussels. A large portion of this project area is in a floodplain, a critical part of flood control during extreme rains. Part of the area is a wetland, providing filtration to maintain clean ground water. The mixed habitat in the area helps sequester carbon, considered a climate benefit. It provides a wildlife habitat.
Is this where we “take advantage of the river”? No! This is an opportunity to utilize an existing site.
A very real concern is: “Do private financial benefits outweigh the public good”?
We only need to protect and provide for the public good and take care of “Mother Earth.”
Don Rekeweg
New Haven
Jail plan depletes another precious resource
Indiana’s top commodities are corn and soybeans, not prisoners.
Allen County is trying to build a massive 1,700-bed jail right in the middle of a field that has been farmed since at least 1940, producing the state’s main commodities. Indiana ranks in the top 10 for crop production, growing more than 30 major fruits and vegetables that feed the world.
The Midwest has lost 1.1 million acres of farmland just in the past 15 years. That is 200 acres each day, much of it lost to irresponsible developers and politicians.
The Allen County Commissioners appear not to respect our local farmers and Indiana’s national leadership in agriculture. They are more interested in making prisoners a commodity and befouling our precious farmland and wetlands in the 46803. Allen County has more suitable options for its jail.
My hope is that residents throughout Allen County collectively stand up and denounce this destructive project that county leaders are trying to push through before they have to appear again before Judge Damon Leichty. It appears they are more concerned about their own standing rather than that of the community and our precious resources.
Amanda Scheitlin
Fort Wayne
Correction
The source of a quote in the Feb. 4 Perspective cover piece, “A flood of repercussions,” was incorrectly attributed to Rodney Renkenberger, who did not speak to The Journal Gazette.