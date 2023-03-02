Cookie program develops future female leaders
The Feb. 10 editorial cartoon, by John Darkow of the Columbia Missourian, shows two Girl Scouts selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary, with one of the girls saying, “And this is how I got my badge for marketing!”
Girl Scouts have been in the media several times in recent years for selling cookies outside marijuana dispensaries in states where those establishments are legal.
Marijuana possession and personal use remain illegal under federal law and in Indiana, so the cartoon is not an accurate depiction of the Girl Scout Cookie Program in the Hoosier State.
Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana value the many retailers across our 22-county council that generously allow Girl Scouts to sell cookies on their property from mid-January to mid-March. We thank the public for recognizing the good Girl Scouts do in the community by supporting them through cookie sales during the annual program.
In the program, girls learn business skills to last a lifetime – goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. They are becoming our future female leaders, girls who will make a difference in their families, communities, schools and workplaces.
Sharon Pohly
CEO, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana
Stranger’s kindness comfort to grieving family
My husband and I and our niece went to Pizza Hut at Coldwater and Dupont roads on Feb. 20. When we asked for the check, our waitress told us the woman in the next booth had already paid for our bill.
Little did she know we were grieving the loss of our beloved niece. This act of kindness touched us deeply and will always be remembered.
We would like to thank her for her generosity. May God bless her always.
Blanche, Tom and Mary Stavretis
Fort Wayne
Caring citizens must coalesce
The human experience is loaded with a diversity of leaders with an appetite for cruelty and carnage with distinct blood prints all around the world. There is an east-west divide of these monstrous long shadows in which we live today. In those dark recesses of life grows the next Augusto Pinochet, Idi Amin or Bloody Mary if looking through the prism of identity politics.
However, the more dangerous divide is around nuclear weapons generally pointing along the trade winds of earth.
The rise of Napoleon, Hitler, and George W. Bush vs. the legacy of Genghis Khan, Stalin and Mao Zedong exposes the larger systems’ blueprint of history we should not repeat. There is a third way to go while we are all perfecting atomic disintegration.
We can hope to save the planet, and consume it too, but we have reached the natural limits of both big and small. As we face ourselves in the mirror of history, we must choose to sacrifice carbon, not the weak and vulnerable.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin are uselessly slugging it out on the steppes of heaven and hell with the final call in the hands of the U.S. president, the current occupant. Many thought Donald Trump to be the worst monster, but slowly we have realized we have created a new kind of institutional monster without regard to party or personality.
It is a humanitarian disease manifest in the Truman syndrome for which we currently have only caring citizens as vaccination. The doomsday clock ticks closer to oblivion because war always finds the “escalation escalator.” And who has the courage to just say no to power?
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne