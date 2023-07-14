Difference in parties defines nation’s problems
I’m not sure what the biggest problem is in our country, but I would put the Republican Party’s blatant destruction of our democracy and a Supreme Court that is hellbent on destroying our freedom at the top of the list. Democrats are basically for education, and Republicans are for indoctrination.
Ritchie Kunnemann
Fort Wayne
Media failures enable executive corruptionThank you for inviting your readers to say what they think are two of the biggest problems we face as a country.
In my view the two biggest problems are:
1) Corruption in the executive branch of the federal government, namely, the office of the president, the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
2) The failure of the mainstream press to investigate and honestly report this corruption to the public.
The first is evil. The second enables it.
Russ Kirby
Fort Wayne
Limited restroom access detracts from concerts
The last couple of Friday evenings, my wife and I have attended the Downtown Fort Wayne concerts on Calhoun Street. The bands (We are Checkmark and Whoa, Man!) have been very good, and the folks who were there seemed to really enjoy themselves.
There have been questions as to why the location was changed from the Landing. My wife inquired of the individual who seems to be in charge of the event as to the change. He explained that it is shadier on Calhoun Street. There may have been other reasons, but he really didn’t mention them.
The following week, there was a bigger crowd, and we noticed the lack of restroom facilities on Calhoun. The only restaurant open on the whole block (816 Pint & Slice) was also the only restroom available for everyone. There had been a number of restaurants open on the Landing, and patrons had a choice of restrooms. This lack of facilities in the new location is a real problem.
The lines for the restrooms are unacceptably long. My wife again asked the same person why there were no porta-potties set up to help alleviate the lines. The gentleman became quite rude, explaining there was no money in the Downtown Fort Wayne budget for them; there will be no going back to the Landing and that if she didn’t like the new location, she didn’t need to come back.
This type of behavior is unacceptable, especially for someone representing an organization that seeks to show off the many fun activities in our downtown. A polite, reasoned answer would have been sufficient, and we could have made a future choice ourselves.
Mike McMillen
Fort Wayne
Israeli actions merit terrorist labeling
In her July 11 letter, Sara Ofner- Seals provided a personal, detailed account of the brutality of the recent Israeli attack on the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin.
Her detailed comments could have been a description of any one of the hundreds of attacks on Palestinian communities and refugee camps during the past 75 years of Israeli occupation. Israel has used similar techniques, including killing of individuals, destruction of private cars, plowing up street pavement, destroying homes and polluting water supplies. I have visited such camps and communities, listened to many personal, credible accounts and witnessed the results of such raids.
In my judgment, the designations of “terrorist” and/or “militant” should be applied to the state of Israel as well as to Palestinians when describing Israeli/Palestinian confrontations.
David Waas
North Manchester