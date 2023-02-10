Splash pad placement would dishonor veterans
Last fall, my family held a reunion at the Antwerp, Ohio, park. Several attendees walked over to check out the All Veterans Memorial; I went along to explain a little of its history. Many were surprised that funds to complete the project had been raised so quickly and that a small town had such a beautiful and fitting tribute to area veterans. They all were amazed at the planning and research that went into the project and at the number of names engraved on the tablets. Everyone was reverent and respectful.
While there, we noticed a sign and small flags adjacent to the memorial. We were all in disbelief that Holly Beach, a splash pad, is to be constructed so close to the spot that holds immeasurable meaning to the veterans and their families who sacrificed for you and me.
So, why have I chosen to write? My husband, Vern, a veteran of the Korean era, and I received a special invitation to the Veterans Day program at Hicksville School. The program was exceptional, but one sentence from Superintendent Keith Countryman’s welcome remarks struck a chord with me. He said that at school, we try our best to honor veterans every day. In my humble opinion, that is precisely how it should be with each one of us.
I am not opposed to any wholesome activity for the youth of our town, but I am opposed to and saddened by the proposed location of the splash pad. A few years ago, the late Karen Sanders and her committee diligently led the effort to change an idea into reality. Thanks to them, we have an outstanding memorial. Karen, a speaker at the dedication Aug. 29, 2010 stated, “This memorial honors all veterans and is to be considered sacred ground.” How can that possibly be with loud voices, screaming, squeals, and laughter so close?
Out of respect for Karen, her committee, the speakers at the dedication and all the patriots whose names are already etched in the tablets, the names added each year and their families, it would seem the placement of the splash pad should be reconsidered and changed.
Should we honor our veterans every day, only on Veterans Day or not at all?
Carolyn Laukhuf
Antwerp, Ohio
Additional options needed for hazardous waste drop-off
On a recent Tuesday during my lunch hour, I drove to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility to drop off two five-gallon buckets of old, unusable paint. The Allen County waste facility is only open one day a week, on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and occasional Saturdays which are not listed on the website – not convenient hours for working people.
I have lived previously in Carmel and Bloomington. They have much better household hazardous waste drop-off times. Carmel’s facility opened in 1998, with hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Bloomington/Monroe County has four locations open year round from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and a fifth location open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. In both cities, we could drop off expired prescriptions, batteries, light bulbs, paint, used motor oil, etc., and it was free. One-stop drop off, probably paid for by our property taxes.
Why can’t Allen County do the same? We’re the second-largest city in the state; that’s a lot of hazardous waste. Allen County lists on the website 10 different types of waste and where to recycle them. Allen County only had yearly service until 2018 when they opened for weekly service, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and some Saturdays. Really?
If it’s not convenient to citizens, how much waste do you think is going in the trash or down the drain? Allen County needs to step up and have better hours for its citizens to drop off all kinds of hazardous waste, in one stop, and to protect the environment.
Connie May
Fort Wayne