Doctors’ actions hurt potential patients
I was deeply saddened to read Dr. Justin Ritonya’s hurtful and factually inaccurate statements regarding transgender-affirming care (Feb. 25). Dr. Ritonya’s statements stem from Indiana Senate Bill 480, sponsored by another local physician, Dr. Tyler Johnson.
Dr. Ritonya makes statements such as: children are “groomed” into gender-affirming care and that gender-affirming care has become a “social contagion.” He makes these statements and others that do not bear repeating with no supporting evidence.
As emergency medicine physicians, neither Dr. Ritonya nor Dr. Johnson provides such treatment, nor do they treat gender dysphoria. Both work at a safety net hospital serving all patients in the Fort Wayne community.
Unfortunately, these malicious and baseless comments worsen the isolation and stigma of transgender people. Inclusive health care for all individuals is essential, particularly in the emergency room.
Transgender individuals already face many barriers in receiving health care aside from a provider’s lack of knowledge and discrimination. The American College of Emergency Physicians states that “emergency departments should foster and develop practices, policies, and accessible resources that provide a supportive and inclusive environment for transgender patients.” Dr. Ritonya’s statement “they are the same gender they were born with and will always be” is not an inclusive statement that makes every patient feel welcomed and clearly ignores the complexity of transgender care.
According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, “transgender” is a broad term for people whose gender expression differs from their assigned sex at birth. Sex is defined as the presence of anatomy or chromosomes, neither of which may be clear at birth and which may differ from one’s gender identity.
If Drs. Ritonya and Johnson don’t want to provide gender-affirming care, they don’t have to, as this care is certainly outside of their scope as emergency medicine physicians. Unfortunately, these hateful public statements may make transgender individuals reluctant to receive needed medical care in an emergency setting.
May we all do better to create an inclusive medical environment.
Dr. Emily Baltes
Fort Wayne
River too valuable to risk its pollution
The St. Joseph River is our source for clean water that is necessary to sustain life. This water supply is not infinite, as this town grows by leaps and bounds. Look at the great Mississippi River levels going down to levels that stopped a lot of traffic and disrupted commerce recently. It can happen to us too.
We need to protect this vital commodity as we keep trying to attract even more people to live here.
All motorized boats should be banned and strictly enforced by the Department of Natural Resources. All violators should be arrested, fined and vessels confiscated. Do we wait for a disaster like an oil or fuel leak directly into our fresh water supply?
That’s what you are inviting; then it’s too late. Nip it in the bud.
Roger Lindley
Fort Wayne