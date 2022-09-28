Author’s talk testament to her Lutheran roots
My husband Steve and I want to thank the five former Lutheran educators for their Sept. 14 letter chastising the Lutheran Schools Partnership for inviting Mollie Hemingway to deliver the keynote speech at their fundraiser. If not for this disparaging letter, we had no idea she was going to be in the area.
Raised by her Lutheran pastor father and Lutheran school teacher mother, Hemingway has been instrumental in the development of the Lutheran school her own children attend in Virginia. She delivered a moving tribute to her Lutheran roots sprinkled with humor and poignant memories. We are not Lutherans but were happy to support this event and the important work Lutheran schools are doing across our country.
Although Hemingway never mentioned her newest book, her amazing ability to research, document and communicate truth should be considered a glowing testament to the Lutheran education she received.
In the prologue to her recent book, she quotes a Time Magazine article published after the 2020 election. It referred to the efforts to defeat Donald Trump as a “well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.” Reasonable people can certainly have concerns about the integrity of the 2020 election.
There are a lot of folks in this world who cannot make a persuasive argument for their position on controversial topics. Instead, their misguided solution is to silence those with an opposing viewpoint. I doubt Martin Luther would have approved of this tactic.
I take joy in the knowledge that the former Lutheran educators are no longer employed by the Lutheran education system. And, thanks to them, the fundraiser sold at least two more tickets.
Patty Jones
Fort Wayne
A slight difference
While I agree with Ann Zepke in her opinion that Donald Trump will suffer no consequences from the Jan. 6 debacle (Letters, Sept. 18), I would add that there is one thing that will stick to the Teflon Don: the stink.
Jeff Olsen
New Haven
Anti-emigrant sentiment antithetical to America
One hundred eighty years ago, before we completed stealing land and ignoring treaties with Native Americans and 20 years before we slaughtered each other in the Civil War over slavery, emigration was an issue for primarily religious reasons.
“The Popish countries of Europe are disgorging upon our shores, their ignorant, superstitious, and degraded inhabitants by hundreds of thousands,” it was reported in American Protestants in Defense of Civil and Religious Liberties Against Inroads of Papacy (1843). The main targets, of course, were the Irish Catholics emigrating from Ireland.
Fast forward to today where the issue is both race and religion, especially as espoused by white nationalists and Christian religious groups. Emigrants seeking a better life today are human beings just like the Irish Catholics were in the 1840s. We should receive the poor and the oppressed from other countries because that is what the United States represents to the rest of the world.
Thomas W. Biggs
Fort Wayne