Domestic terrorists must be held accountable
When the Twin Towers were taken down by a terrorist attack, the American people were absolutely outraged that such an attack happened on American soil. Of course, our members of Congress were outraged and wanted all Americans and the rest of the world to know that whoever was responsible for the 9/11 attack was going to pay for their actions. Nobody was going to get away with terrorist attacks on American soil.
That was then. This is now.
The 9/11 attack took place in New York City. Since then we have had a terrorist attack on our Capitol – the Jan. 6th attack. It took place on American soil by American terrorists. When it came to impeaching Donald Trump, there should have been a 100% vote by the House members and 100% of members of the Senate to impeach Trump and have him removed from office. The Justice Department should have taken over from there. Every one of those elected members who voted against impeaching Trump should have been removed from office and banned from ever holding office again at any level.
And then there is Mike Pence, who spent four years worshiping Trump. Would somebody tell Pence there is a big difference of being stabbed in the back by Trump and being hanged by a rope by a gang of terrorists? Pence just seems not to get it.
Some people claim we can’t throw Trump in jail just because he is a former president. Oh, yes we can. It’s long overdue for our Justice Department to have Trump arrested and charged with the terrorist attack on our Capitol and sent to prison for a very long time.
There was no stolen election. It was Trump and the Republican Party that were trying to steal the election.
Curtis J. Ransom
Spencerville
Disrespectful phrase
A Jan. 5 news article disrespected the family of Jocelyn M. Bolf in quoting a police report describing her murder as “baby mama drama.” Both the court system and The Journal Gazette should be ashamed of the total disregard of loss of human life by using this ignorant expression. Call it what it is – a loss of human life by murder, that is the drama.
Alicia Maydwell
Fort Wayne
Tesla piece reflects anti-conservative bias
I read the Jan. 5 op-ed from John Blumenthal titled “Pride in Tesla lessens by the day.”
I first resent how the piece was disguised as a problem with the Tesla itself. I started to read to see what the problem with the Tesla could be. After the first few paragraphs, the conversation turned to an attack on Elon Musk and his conservative views.
The article labels anyone on Musk’s Twitter not a left winger as “neo-Nazis,” “hatemongers,” etc. In typical left-wing fashion, the author ignores the strong possibility that prior to Musk purchasing Twitter, Twitter was used to attack and silence conservative contributors on its site.
I know freedom of press does exist and is important to us all. However, I remember a time when Fort Wayne newspapers published all the important news from Washington, which allowed us to react based on accurate information. Now, anything that negatively affects the Democratic Party or puts them in a bad light is conveniently omitted as “misinformation.” Articles that attack conservatives and letters that attack our elected officials in Washington are routine.
Donald Pynchon
Fort Wayne