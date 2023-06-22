Noise pollution detracts from downtown
A few years ago, I sold the house where my kids grew up and moved to an apartment downtown.
I loved it. I thought I’d stay there forever.
But soon I realized the noise was going to drive me crazy.
Railroad tracks lay very near my apartment. I loved watching the trains. I hated hearing them. Lafayette Street offered fast access to other parts of town but also served up a continual stream of traffic noise. Often the worst of it came during the quietest times, as late-night drivers and motorcyclists took advantage of reduced traffic volume to gun their engines and peel out.
I got lucky and, despite the crazy competition for real estate, I found a home to purchase. One evening before moving in, I stood in my new driveway, looking at the trees down my street and thinking how I’d miss the big sky view I loved seeing. Just then I perceived the sough of the wind through leaves. That was a healing thing. Instantly, I knew the trade-off would be worth it.
That was a couple of years ago. Today, I received strong confirmation that those instincts were correct. The New York Times published an article under the headline, “Noise Could Take Years Off Your Life. Here’s How.”
Using professional sound meters, the reporters evaluated the noise of daily living, then asked scientists to comment on the effects of such sounds. Elevated sound levels were associated with negative health impacts across the board. The most serious level of damage is delivered by sporadic, repeated unpleasant sounds.
Downtown residents, does this resonate?
Fort Wayne authorities can do more to make downtown living better and safer on this score. Increased enforcement presence could reduce the late-night sound explosions. Strategies and technologies referenced in the article may be appropriate, as well. The expected growth of the residential population in the city center should bump this up as a priority.
Drivers and bikers, if you see yourself here, please decide to change your ways. If the information reported in this article is correct, your moments of gratification are causing measurable permanent damage to other people. You are not just being a jerk; you’re an actual threat.
Jane Janovyak
Fort Wayne
Politics has perverted purpose of government
I heard on the news that even after impeachment or conviction in a civil or criminal trial, a person incarcerated can still function as president. This flaw in the laws of the country was apparently never considered as a need by the Founding Fathers nor those who, after Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s fourth election, did not see any reason to make this a legal consequence. But, this same Congress wrote themselves out of serving only two terms while setting the limits for the president. (The Founding Fathers only intended for any public officer to serve one term and go home, thus keeping fresh thinking flowing in the White House and both houses of Congress.)
Also, ex-President Donald Trump has contradicted his own statement that absolutely no one is above the law of the land, and broken his promise to defend the Constitution.
Then there is gerrymandering. Depending on which party draws the map, the intent is to prevent voters of the other party from having the opportunity to win. This obsolete practice should be ended so all have equal say in the governing of the country.
Politics, it seems, favors the wealthy. Government, properly applied, serves all people.
Don Hicks
Fort Wayne