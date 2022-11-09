Drug price reductions aren’t coming soon
When I heard drug prices were coming down, I was elated. However I am not one who usually takes rhetoric at face value until I can read the information for myself. As expected, there is the rest of the story. So I would ask that individuals read this part for themselves.
Negotiations will not begin until 2026 and then only on 10 drugs. The $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket medication starts in 2024.
I am thankful for the reduction for individuals taking insulin when the $35 rule goes into effect July 1, 2023. Please judge for yourself; just a little research will shed more light on a subject.
Linda Steele
Fort Wayne
First Baptist Church rejoices in anniversaries
Fort Wayne’s first school and first church were begun in the decommissioned fort by the Rev. Isaac McCoy in 1820 and on Aug. 3, 1822, respectively. That first Fort Wayne church is First Baptist Church, 2323 S. Fairfield Ave. We want to thank the following for helping us celebrate our rich history and the 200th anniversary of our founding:
Daniel Beals of WPTA-TV for his wonderful segment about our church for “Out in 21 Country”; Mayor Tom Henry for his participation and mayoral proclamation on Aug. 3; the crew of the Sweet Breeze canal boat, especially Debbie Bonbrake, for the cruise on Fort Wayne rivers as we commemorated the baptisms of Chief Little Turtle’s granddaughters (the very first members); Hall’s Gas House for their hospitality; Dr. William Deans for his portrayal of Rev. McCoy; Colin Haines for his music; Stoner’s Funstore for donating period costumes; WANE-15 for their coverage; Bob Jones of Historic Fort Wayne for his help with our September service in the fort; Larry Bower of WBCL-FM and Melissa Montana of STAR 88.3 for their interviews of our interim pastor, Rev. Peter Janzen; Rod King for his excellent article for the Northwest News; Matt Jones for his presentation at our October event about the historic connection between the Miami and early Baptists in the region; and the Burmese Christian Fellowship for their inspiration as they share our church facility.
With gratitude and celebration, we look toward the future.
Nancy Noak
Rome City
Culver’s stepped up for vets
I wanted to send a thank you to Culver’s for sponsorship of Honor Flight 40 on Oct. 26. This trip was an amazing tour of memorials in Washington, D.C. To make it even better, we had five female veterans on this flight. It was a busy day but well worth it. These memories will last a lifetime.
Ron Fritzke
Fort Wayne
Jail tale awaiting satisfactory ending
A small Midwestern city was in the middle of a rejuvenation of its downtown riverfront. The one sticking point? There was a very valuable piece of property that was occupied by its jail. County leaders and business interests knew the jail had to go. But how?
One interested party came up with a plan. “Let’s bring in prisoners from wherever we can and let’s understaff the jail. That will cause a human crisis inside the jail. Then we’ll get a lawsuit filed with a sympathetic judge to force something be done. We’ll hire an architect whose pay is determined by the size of the project. New jail, $300 million or add on, $50 million. Guess what plan they came back with? New jail.
Now they had to find a new place for their jail. Let’s find an area where the citizens have less of a chance at fighting it. Unfortunately, I had to leave and never did get to see how that story turned out. Maybe someday I’ll read the ending.
Dennis Powell
Fort Wayne