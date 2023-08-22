Efficient employee earns commendation
Kudos and thanks to Hunter, an employee at Goodyear Tire at Maplecrest and Stellhorn roads.
He fixed a little problem for me in a jiffy. He was personable, professional and a great walking ad for Goodyear. I hope his boss gives him a bonus or perk.
I told him to go home and tell his parents they did a good job of raising him.
Liz Scott
Fort Wayne
Store precautions disrupt shopping
Rather than inconveniencing shoppers and overworking employees by locking up the merchandise, how about we lock up the people who are stealing?
Just a thought.
Bruce Cynar
Leo-Cedarville
Columnist heroic in transgender stance
I read Wendy Davis’ opinion piece from Aug. 5 on transgenders in girls high school sports. I also read some of the responses.
Davis is absolutely correct. Transgender women are biologically men and have no business competing in women’s sports. Period.
Men and women have a significantly different body structure that allows men to compete at a much different level than women. When a man and a woman of similar age train in the same sport, the man will always come out on top, regardless of the amount of hormone therapy he receives.
Davis’ detractors accuse her of disrespecting transgender students and disregarding their rights. That is false. She spoke out about the importance of protecting the basic rights of all actual female athletes.
One individual criticized her for not writing about the war in Ukraine or immigration, claiming she would better serve voters if she chose one of those topics to write about. But the only mention of her running for office was in an extremely brief bio under her photo. Her article was about her role as mother of a young female athlete and her concern for others like her. This person seemed to think she should only have opinions about national concerns.
Another critic called her article “ill-advised and petty-minded.” He accused her of not knowing the definition of biology, then went on about how everyone is on a spectrum of sexuality and skin color, among other things. He might want to open a dictionary and look up “spectrum.”
I think it was brave that Davis spoke up for all those female athletes who don’t have a voice.
I am especially impressed she submitted it to be printed in this newspaper whose staff and readership, based on opinions and letters, lean extremely left of center.
That, in my opinion, makes her not just brave; it makes her heroic.
Byron Thompson
Fort Wayne
Trump fixation ignores true issues
Why the fixation on Donald Trump? He has been out of office for more than 2 1/2 years. Move on.
Under the Biden administration we have had the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, record inflation, high gas prices, high food prices, a nonexistent Southern border, war in Ukraine, and now charges of corrupt foreign dealings within the Biden family.
And all of this is going on while President Joe Biden has not held a press conference in more than nine months. We the people are the government, not career politicians, and we deserve the transparency this administration promised when it came into office so we can get this country back on track.
Dan Kelly
Fort Wayne